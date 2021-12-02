DANIEL VIAA

The OECD, on the other hand, estimates that the Spanish economy will not return to pre-Covid levels until the first quarter of 2023

The OECD plunges its growth forecast for Spain by more than two points and exposes the Government. The Bank of Spain warns that the problems multiply for the Government: pandemic, bottlenecks, inflation and less consumption

“Spain to be one of the engines of growth in Europe“,” the recovery is solid “and” the outlook is very positive. “The First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, has tried today to deny, downplay and contradict the notable negative revision that on the economy The Spanish OECD carried out yesterday. And incidentally, do the same with the avalanche of sales that are taking place, because Calvio has insisted that this good vision is shared “by all organisms“.

Calvio has thus clung to the official discourse that the data dismantled for a long time, and to which the OECD gave the last straw yesterday. According to the forecasts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Spanish economy will grow this year less than 5%, which is more than two points less than its previous forecast, and the rebound in 2022 will remain at 5, 5%.

As a consequence of these figures, being the last European country to return to pre-Covid levels, point not to reach until the first quarter of 2023. Italy, Portugal or France will do it before, and there are some economies that, in fact, have already done it. These forecasts appear to be the complete opposite of being the “engine of growth in Europe”.

And it’s not just the OECD that warns of less growth in Spain and the problems that threaten the economy. International and also national problems. Consumption, problems to develop European funds, bottlenecks or inflation are some of the until seven aspects that the Bank of Spain detects as threats for growth.

The very body led by Pablo Hernndez de Cos has also advanced to carry out a “significant reduction” of its forecasts for Spain, and all the members of the Funcas panel have done precisely that. Among these panelists are the CEOE, also its think tank, which is the Institute of Economic Studies, Repsol, CaixBabank or BBVA Research, in addition to obviously Funcas itself. And all of them worsened their forecasts, now being the average growth expected by the panel of 4.8% for this year and 5.7% in 2022. Therefore, neither are “all the organizations” those that predict a recovery. solid, as Calvio points out.

