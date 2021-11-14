Netflix releases photo of its Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan | Instagram

After several years, the famous actress Lindsay Lohan returns with everything and the best thing is that it is from the hand of the platform of Netflix and for a Christmas movie, a piece of news that has undoubtedly driven its millions of fans crazy.

The former Disney star will participate, after several years of being away from the screens, as protagonist in a movie.

After a long time away from film and television, Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen in a Christmas special for the Netflix firm.

As you may recall, a few months ago the news had already been announced; However, it was not until this week that the first image of the redhead in a scene in the film was released through social networks, whose name remains a mystery.

The photograph shows the actress accompanied by who will be the co-star of the story, the actor Chord Overstreet.

Lindsay will play a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers amnesia after a ski accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome workmen’s cabin owner (Overstreet) and her young daughter in the days leading up to Christmas, she says. the official synopsis.

It should be noted that George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez also make up the cast that we will see in the romantic comedy, to be released at the end of 2022.

On the other hand, last year the actress and singer Lindsay Lohan found herself in the middle of the controversy once again after failing to fulfill the contract she had with the publishing company HarperCollins to write a book.

For this reason, the protagonist of “Twins Game” was sued for a sum of 365 thousand dollars plus interest and federal fees.

The relationship between Lohan and the publisher dates back to 2014, when a contract was signed in which it was explained that the star of the big screen would have the book finished by May 2015, however, unfortunately that did not happen.

Then HarperCollins moved the due date to 2017 and paid the actress $ 365,000 in advance of future royalties, but when the date came they did not receive the text.

According to TMZ in September 2018, three years ago, the contract ended and they asked for their money back, without receiving it to date. Lindsay Lohan has not commented on the matter.