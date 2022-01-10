01/10/2022 at 03:18 CET

Australian Cameron Smith managed to overtake the Spanish Jon rahm after an exciting and very tight duel, to win the championship golf tournament in Kapalua (Hawaii) with 258 strokes (34 under par), one less than number one in the world and two from his compatriot Matt Jones, who finished today with 61 hits after a great performance.

A championship played masterfully by the two golfers, who reached this last round tied and in which they surpassed one e equaled the other’s record for strokes under par in PGA Tour history, which was held since January 2009 by the American Pat Pérez when he beat the Bob Hope Classic with 327 strokes (-33 under par for the field -72-).

On the Kapalua Plantation Course, Cameron Smith (64 64 64 65) soon took the lead in this last heat and with four birdies for two by Rahm (66 66 61 66) he reached the second half of the course with two strokes of advantage.

On the 11th hole, a par three, which the Spanish managed to resolve in two strokes, the Australian’s advantage remained in an impact but from there he copied the card of the Basque player -four more birdies at 13, 14, 15 and 18- to win the tournament.

Third place on the podium went to Matt Jones (70 67 62 61) who made a round in which he hit two eagles, holes 13 and 15 -par 4 and 5 respectively- and eight birdies, which for a moment he paired him with Rahm, who finally in 18 added his last birdie to beat him.

For his part, the American Collin Morikawa, who was trying to snatch the world scepter from Rahm, made his best round today with 62 strokes and finished in fifth place with 267.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer finished with 70 hits after scoring 3 birdies for a bogey on his card and with 282 hits he finished thirty-fifth.