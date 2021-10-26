Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes enjoy the beauty of Oaxaca | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes They are on vacation in Oaxaca and more in love than ever, so many are excited that both celebrities are in Mexican soil.

Recently Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez surprised their millions of followers by being seen in Oaxaca.

And even more surprising was the fact that the couple was without security that they were cared for at every step during the tours they have made through the city.

The singers were seen in different restaurants as well as in tourist sites in the state capital; For example, on Sunday Camila and Shawn ate at the Pitiona restaurant, as well as taking a walk through the tourist walkway and enjoying the Historic Center, always holding hands or hugging, showing that they are more in love than ever.

It is worth mentioning that every time fans approached them to greet them, the interpreters They agreed to do it in the best way, something that not everyone does to be true.

According to reports, on this trip Cabello and Mendez were accompanied by some relatives of the Cuban-born singer with whom they apparently tried, for example, the holiday bread in November accompanied by a rich hot chocolate.

In fact, it was Camila Cabello herself who confirmed that she was in Mexico through a photograph that she published on her Instagram stories.

In the photograph, the interpreter of Señorita appears a pair of skulls representative of the festivities next to the word Oaxaca.

The protagonist of the film Cinderella also shared a video of a few seconds long in which she is seen together with Shawn while they are singing.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago it was announced that singer Camila Cabello has become the first Latin artist, born outside the United States, to win a coveted diamond disc.

This is a recognition granted by the Recording Industry Association (RIAA) to those singles or albums that have managed to sell a whopping ten million copies in the US market.

As expected, the song in question could not be other than his mega-hit Havana, published in 2018.

In her social networks, the singer published several photos that portray her posing proudly and smiling with such distinction, of which she achieved an achievement that deeply “honors” her and that has led her to openly vindicate the role played by artists of Hispanic origin in the record scene of the world’s leading power.