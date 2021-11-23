.

The singer Camila Cabello surprised her followers with a drastic change of look. The artist shared with her more than 58 million Instagram followers a photo posing seductively and wearing her new style: bleached hair in aqua green tones and a low-cut dress in the same shade. Immediately his followers related his change of look with his newly released singleness, just days after announcing his breakup with singer Shawn Mendes.

“The beginning of a new cycle”, “Show Shawns Mendes what she’s missing”, “She’s trying to make Shawn jealous”, “Despite all that is said by blaming Camila. That young man (Shawn mendes) never looked so happy, so calm and confident than during the time he was with her. She gave him security, confidence, and helped him overcome his insecurities, which is why he looks different and even younger, and confident in trying new music and styles. Camila deserves to turn the page and find someone who really loves and appreciates her, and who will accompany her through the good, the bad and the boring ”, were some of the more than 16 thousand comments left by her followers.

In recent statements during her participation in the Apple Fitness + Time to Walk program, the artist delved into the mental and emotional problems she suffered from the stress of working so hard for so many years without taking time to rest, and the immense anxiety that she suffered from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when she was forced to stop and face her internal problems. All of which would have hurt their love affair.

“I was totally exhausted in every way. I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult. I wish I had said “let me stop for a second” and have gotten a cast for my broken leg, and had physical therapy. But I didn’t, ”he lamented.

The singer revealed that she was in the middle of the recordings of the movie Cinderella, when Covid-19 emerged and had to return home as a result of the pandemic. According to him, at that time he cried at least once a day.

“I felt so anxious and unstable, I became a disaster, because working distracted me from my internal issues, but I could no longer work because of the pandemic. I was left with my mind and my anxiety. And that got in the way of my relationship, ”he explained.