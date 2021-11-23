.

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shocked their followers, who still do not understand what could have come between them. The 24-year-old singer recently explained that her mental health problems ended up affecting her entire life, including her courtship with the 23-year-old Canadian singer.

During her participation in the Apple Fitness + Time to Walk program, the artist delved into the mental and emotional problems she suffered from the stress of working so hard for so many years without taking time to rest, and the immense anxiety that she suffered from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when she was forced to stop and face her internal problems.

“Before the pandemic, I was exhausted. He had been working non-stop since he was 15 years old, he had no rest times, “he revealed about his years as a member of the group Fifth Harmony. “I was hardly home. I didn’t have the time to know who I was outside of my job. Add to that mental health problems, anxiety, with toxic levels of stress. I didn’t even collapse, because I continued working, ”he said.

“I was totally exhausted in every way. At that point I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult. I wish I had said “let me stop for a second” and have gotten a cast for my broken leg, and had physical therapy. But I didn’t, ”he lamented.

The singer revealed that she was in the middle of the Cinderella film recordings, when Covid-19 emerged and had to return home. According to him, at that time he cried at least once a day. “I felt so anxious and unstable, I became a disaster because working distracted me from my internal issues, but I could no longer work because of the pandemic. I was left with my mind and my anxiety. And that got in the way of my relationship, “he confirmed.

The artist affirms that I am looking for help and began to give herself time. “I learned a lot of tools. I tried different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercises, I changed my eating habits and the way I distribute my time, making sure I had a balance ”.

The difficult stage that she had to live helped her to learn to know herself and to enjoy new things. “I finally felt since I was 15 years old I had the time to cry, to have negative emotions without feeling that I had to bury them and stop feeling them because I had to act in 15 minutes, to be able to be in the same place for more than two weeks, because it had been a long time since she had been home for so long. I gave myself the gift of finding new hobbies and other things that comforted me ”, he concluded.