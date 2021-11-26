Camila Cabello reveals why she ended her relationship

Recently, the famous singer Camila Cabello has made known the reason why she ended her love relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, as it has undoubtedly been one of the most surprising separations of the year.

That’s right, after two years of relationship, the famous singers announced the end of their courtship.

As you may recall, several months ago, the “Havana” singer released a diagnosis that would undoubtedly change her life completely, an obsessive-compulsive disorder and stress problems associated with high workloads.

Although her health was controlled, the closure for the health contingency meant for the former member of Fifth Harmony the beginning of a fight that she has not been able to win and that is the cause of the separation of Shawn Mendes.

She disclosed that before all the virus started, she felt extremely drained, having been working almost nonstop since she was 15 years old.

That is why she was hardly at home and did not have time to find out who she was outside of her artistic career.

In addition, to all that stress, her battles with mental health, extremely toxic levels of stress that did not even allow her to collapse from all the work she had to keep doing.

I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I would break down crying at least once a day. I was left alone with my anxiety and my mind. That was interfering with my relationship. “

In addition, she added that she was really exhausted in many ways, and at that moment she felt like she was running a marathon with a broken leg.

I tried to continue, but it was extremely difficult, “he said in an interview for the Spanish newspaper” El País. “

In this way, Cabello affirmed that due to his disorder he has resorted to meditation, therapy and exercise, in addition to changing his diet, however, he acknowledged, the process has been more complicated than he expected.

This is how for the moment, the singer admitted, that she just needs time to herself and heal.

We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but love for each other as humans is stronger than ever, “said the message signed by both.

