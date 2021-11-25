The separation of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took us all by surprise, especially when they had just traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico, on a fun family vacation. However, between the couple things no longer seemed to work as at first, and on their return they revealed to the whole world that they would go their separate ways. Although they reported that they would get along very well and that the friendship between them grew stronger every day, they had not expressed the causes that made them put an end to their romance. Up to now.

“Before the pandemic, I felt very exhausted. I’ve been working a lot and nonstop since I was 15 years old. I was hardly at home, “the singer revealed in a talk with Time to Walk (Apple TV). In her interview, Camila opened her heart to reveal the anxiety crisis she experienced in recent years and how little by little it was affecting her.

“I didn’t have time to find out who I was outside of my career. Add to that the struggles with my sanity. With those toxic levels of stress I didn’t even collapse because I was just getting over it. I was exhausted in every way, ”she said on the subject that she hadn’t touched on in the past.

“At this point I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I was still working, but it was extremely difficult, ”he explained. Metaphorically, he continued, “I wish I had said, ‘Let me stop for a second to get my broken leg in a cast and get some therapy.’ But I did not. Then came the pandemic and this got bigger ”.

Camila realized how little by little the different parts of her life were falling apart without her doing something about it. “I felt terribly anxious, unstable. Suddenly this thing was distracting me from my work, it was no longer the same. So I was left with my anxiety and my problems, and this got in the way of my relationship, in the way of my friends, of my time at home. I was not feeling well, ”he said most sincerely.

Although she struggles with anxiety, which she considers a good friend because of how well she knows her, the singer tries not to make decisions based on her mood. And about the time in confinement, she added: “I was left alone with my anxiety and with my mind. That was interfering with my relationship. “

Camila Cabello, in search of better mental health

The 24-year-old actress is also aware of the big problem that letting anxiety take control of her life can cause her, which is why she decided to seek professional help to improve day by day. “I have tried different types of therapy such as meditation, exercise, I changed my diet, and the way I organized my time to make sure there was a balance,” she said much more calmly, sure that what she needs now is time for herself. and heal completely.

