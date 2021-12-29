Camila Cabello says goodbye to the networks Why Shawn Mendes?

Recently, the famous singer Camila Cabello has quite worried her millions of admirers and it seems that she moved away from the social networks and he has a reason to do it.

That’s right, there is no doubt that the interpreter Camila Cabello worried her millions of Instagram followers after sharing a sad news with which he confirmed his withdrawal from social networks in full December celebrations.

And, a couple of weeks ago, the 24-year-old singer surprised her fans with her separation from Shawn mendes, with whom he had been in a relationship for a long time and they even shared the same house.

In the midst of the rumors about the rupture between the artists, it was the same interpreter of ‘Don´t Go Yet’ who broke the silence and revealed the true reason why she broke up with Shawn Mendes.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress also announced that she will take a break from social networks the last week of 2021, since as you may remember, after the breakup of Cabello and Mendes, the artist has focused more on his family.

Let’s detox a bit from social media until the new year !!! I just want to spend less time on my phone this week. I love you all, “wrote the singer in her Instagram stories.

It should be noted that Camila’s last publication on this social network was on Christmas Day and was dedicated to her mother, the Cuban Sinuhé Estrabao on the occasion of her birthday and with which she showed where she inherited all her beauty.

As you may remember, it was on November 17, when Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their love relationship with a publication on social networks, which was accompanied by the following phrase:

Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other is stronger than ever, we started our relationship as best friends, and we will continue to be ”.

Remembering a bit of history, Camila and Shawn met in 2014, on a tour of Austin Mahone (her ex-boyfriend).

At the time, Shawn was a popular star on the Vine app, where he covered songs, and Camila was a hit with the group Fifth Harmony.

The truth is that this period was extremely important for both of us on a professional level.

Shawn, who the previous year was signed by a record company, released his first album ‘Handwritten’, which was very successful around the globe and reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

While Camila, although she was still in Fifth Harmony (until 2016 she did not fly solo), she launched her first collaboration as a soloist, along with Shawn.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was composed by both of them backstage on Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ tour, where he was the opening act and she was a guest star.