Camila Cabello shares her visit to Mexico, fell in love with Oaxaca | Twitter

The actress and singer Camila Cabello shared some photographs of her recent walk through Oaxaca, which was found among skulls, typical dishes and papel picado, an experience that she also shared with her partner Shawn mendes.

The truth is that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular youth figures in the pop music industry today.

Since her time at X Factor, and the success of the group Fifth Harmony, the singer has managed to win the hearts of young audiences.

However, her naturalness, her friendliness and her romanticism when it comes to sharing photos with Shawn Mendes, have made her an international figure who is hard not to love.

It should be noted that in recent months, the Cuban-American became a topic of conversation after a paparazzi shared photographs of her one morning when she went out for a run in leggings and a sports top.

It was there that several social media users mocked and judged her for her “sloppy” appearance.

However, the issue took a positive and interesting turn when the Havana interpreter responded to comments about her image in a video.

On the other hand, the singer has already completed a week in Mexico to celebrate the birthday of her father, the Mexican Alejandro Cabello.

Camila has an important closeness to the country, since in addition to the fact that part of her roots are found here due to her father’s nationality, part of her childhood was lived in Mexico City before emigrating to the United States.

Without a doubt, the photographs and the happiness of the interpreter became the pride of her Mexican admirers.

This was a great initiative to travel to our country at a time as significant as the one celebrated on November 2, which, although it is celebrated until next week, could find the traditional decorations, and what better way than to enjoy the dishes of Oaxaca.

Her journey aside, Camila recently made her feature film debut with Cinderella, a modernized version, in many ways, of the Cinderella tale that would become one of the most beloved classics of Disney princess films.

The musical did not get the best reviews, however, that did not stop it from becoming the most successful musical film of the year since its training on Amazon Prime Video.