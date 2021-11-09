Camila Cabello shows off her figure in a small swimsuit | Instagram

After a long vacation in Mexico, the singer Camila Cabello decided to spend some time relaxing on the beach, showing off her incredible curves without any pain, being an admiration for millions of women as always.

Finally Camila returned to the United States after having spent the Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca, Mexico.

This is how she was recently photographed by the paparazzi showing off her curvy figure dressed in a petite two-piece swimsuit from OneOne.

The 24-year-old singer’s outfit consisted of a satin blue two-piece swimsuit, comprised of a triangle top with spaghetti straps and a low-cut micro swimsuit.

In addition, to complement it, she added a necklace of colorful stones to match a pair of fabric bracelets and small silver earrings.

She kept her appearance natural by not wearing a drop of makeup on her face, showing off her dark hair disheveled by the wind.

Meanwhile, Shawn opted for a much simpler outfit, with black shorts from Nike and a yellow ribbon bracelet similar to that of the Havana singer.

The also actress of Cuban-Mexican descent was caught having fun with her boyfriend on the shore of the beach, then approached the water only to get wet to her knees.

Shortly after, they were both caught gathering their things to leave the beach and Shawn wore an unbuttoned black shirt and circular glasses, while Camila carried a green bag with their belongings.

As you may recall, in recent months Camila has been criticized for her figure and for being seen in few garments proudly showing off her royal silhouette.

In fact, on TikTok several weeks ago he told his fans and haters in a video that he was just running around the park minding his own business, trying to get fit, trying to stay healthy.

And I’m wearing a shirt that shows my belly, and I didn’t put it on, because I was running and existing as a normal person who doesn’t wear it all the time. “

It should be noted that his public appearances and activity on social networks occur after having returned to the United States from his trip to Oaxaca, Mexico in the company of Shawn.

In fact, we were sharing some photos and videos of the couple visiting some of the attractions of the state, and even making tamales with a family from a town near the place where they stayed.