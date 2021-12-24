As strange as it may seem, both singers have stolen the headlines in recent months, both for their talent, beauty, sensuality and their romances, as they have put their roots in style.

Neither of the two singers has denied that they come from Mexican parents, but their careers in the United States have made them internationalize beyond the borders of their respective countries.

On the one hand is Camila Cabello, who in recent weeks has given something to talk about after ending her two-year relationship with the singer of Canadian origin, Shawn Mendes.

And it is that the couple had won the hearts of thousands of fans after the premiere of their single, “Señorita”, where the two brought out their most sensual side and love gushed out for each take.

Since then the couple had decided to give themselves a chance in love after several years of friendship, but for reasons they did not want to share, they have decided to end their romance.

Since then, Shawn decided to return to his native Canada and focus on his music, while Camila continues with her presentations in style and even with mariachi.

The singer has never denied her Mexican roots despite the fact that she was born in Cuba, and now she can be seen singing alongside a mariachi and with a Christmas theme.

The star shared on her Instagram account her presentation for the PBS special, “Performance at White House,” with the song “I’ll be home for Christmas,” a song that was accompanied by mariachis.

And it is that her beautiful look in red and her long black hair, immediately went back to the new look of Angela Aguilar, one of the maximum representatives of the ranch genre.

New Look of the minor of the Aguilar

The 18-year-old girl has always been characterized by her impressive voice and short hair, as it has become part of her personality that has accompanied her since she was a child.

But it was the last month of 2021, when Angela decided to surprise all her fans with her new look, and it is a long black hair, very much like the one Camila Cabello wears.

Although many fans have agreed that it is about a wig or extensions, it is a fact that this change of look is also about a transformation in Aguilar’s career.

The youngest of the famous family from which she comes, it is evident that Angela Aguilar has shown that she has made a path on her own and her hair is that step to a more mature singer.

However, the comparisons were immediate, as both Camila singing with mariachi and Angela with her long hair put them one in front of the other.

Some fans have even dared to ask for a collaboration between the two singers, since the two speak English and Spanish very well, and whether it is ranchera or pop, they could release a song together.

