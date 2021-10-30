Camila Cabello is one of the most popular youth figures in the pop music industry today. Since passing through X Factor, and the success of the group Fifth Harmony, the singer won the hearts of the young audience, but her naturalness, her sympathy and her romanticism when it comes to sharing images with Shawn mendes, they have made her an international figure to whom it is difficult not to be fond of.

During the last months, the Cuban-American became a topic of conversation after a paparazzi shared photographs of her one morning when she went for a run with leggings and a sports top, where several users of social networks mocked and judged her for their “unkempt” appearance. However, the issue took a positive and interesting turn when I performed it Havana responded to comments about his image in a video.

Camila claimed to be happy with the naturalness of her body, and that was when the motivation became for many women, of all ages, to love themselves and invite others not to judge other people’s bodies. This morning, Cabello shared some photographs of her walk through Mexico where food, skulls and colors could not be absent. Look at the pictures below.

a week in my beautiful Mexico to celebrate my dad’s birthday. Oaxaca, I fell in love with you 🇲🇽❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNROwUGC9h – camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 30, 2021

The singer has already completed a week in Mexico to celebrate the birthday of her father, the Mexican Alejandro Cabello. Camila has an important proximity to the country, because in addition to the fact that part of her roots are found here due to her father’s nationality – the other half, on her mother’s side, is in Cuba -, part of her childhood was lived in Mexico City before emigrating to the United States.

Of course, the images and the happiness of the interpreter became the pride of her Mexican fans, although speculative comments have not been lacking because Shawn mendes She was not part of this vacation, but it makes sense and it is understandable that she decided to spend a few days only with her family. Without a doubt, it was a great initiative to travel to our country in a time as significant as the Day of the Dead is, which, although it is celebrated until next week, could be found with the traditional decorations, and what better way than to enjoy the dishes of Oaxaca.

It should be remembered that Camila recently made her film debut with Cinderella – 51%, a modernized version, in many ways, of the Cinderella tale that would become one of the most beloved classics of Disney princess films. The musical didn’t get the best reviews, but that didn’t stop it from becoming the most successful musical movie of the year since its training on Amazon Prime Video.

It is true that the film was an event for the singer’s fans, and despite its low rating, it is to recognize the twists it offers to the classic tale, although not everyone took it in the best way. In this version, the protagonist has interesting desires, where she dreams of being a great businesswoman, in addition, her Fairy Godmother went from being a sweet old woman (without forgetting the brilliant version of Helena Bonham Carter) to now being a gay African American with dresses extravagant.