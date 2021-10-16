Camilo and Evaluna Montaner reveal possible due date | Instagram

The beautiful singer Evaluna Montaner has announced how many months pregnant she is and when her baby is born, a news that has circulated on social networks since they released the beautiful song in dedication to her firstborn.

As you can remember, through the video clip of his new song ‘Indigo‘, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry shared the most exciting news of his life, they will be potato.

And, as the music video says, their baby will have the name Indigo, it should be noted that in the video, the couple shows the reactions that their parents and brothers had to the news, however, the most emotional was that of Camilo to the see your wife’s positive pregnancy test.

Hours after the premiere, on her official Instagram account, Evaluna shared some photos of her little pregnancy belly and accompanied them with the following message:

And now everything smells and tastes better … LET’S BE DADDIES! We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel so lucky to see them come in and flourish! We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. The Tribe is growing !! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo, ”he wrote.

As expected, after announcing that they will be parents, the couple’s fans began to wonder how many months pregnant Evaluna is and according to various media, the actress is already three months pregnant and her health is in excellent condition .

This is how, therefore, the followers of Camilo and Evaluna began to do the math and discovered that Indigo could be born during the month of April of next year.

Whether it is a boy or a girl, it will be called Indigo, it is a word that represents a lot to us. It is not only the name of a color, which we love, but a presence of light that has been in humanity for millennia ”, announced Camilo.

It is worth mentioning that according to Evaluna, she is now in the second trimester as we mentioned earlier and although I had a bit of a difficult time at the beginning, she is already much better.

On the other hand, Evaluna had always told her followers that her big dream is to be a mother, so Internet users eagerly awaited the news, as she is a baby desired by both artists.

However, the conception of this baby was not so simple and, despite the desire of the two artists to become parents, they had to wait a long time.

Since 2019, the artist was participating in a production called ‘Club 57’, in which she plays the leading role of Eva García, a girl who discovers how to travel in time so that while she was in recordings she could not get pregnant. that is why they had to wait.