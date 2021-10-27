Camilo and Evaluna Montaner sleep in separate beds | Instagram

In the last few weeks he made a big fuss that Camilo and Evaluna Montaner sleep in separate beds, as many now think that they have marital problems, however, everything seems to indicate that in reality this is not the case.

In fact, a follower couldn’t stand his curiosity and asked Camilo and Evaluna why they sleep in separate beds.

As you may remember and according to the singers themselves, Camilo and Evaluna met in Colombia during the launch of a children’s shampoo, after both were hired as ambassadors for the product.

It was there that both were victims of a powerful chemistry that some years later ended up taking them to the altar.

It was in February 2020 that the Colombian and the Venezuelan they said “yes, I do” at an exciting religious ceremony in Miami, Florida, in front of their loved ones and closest friends.

This is how now, the couple is preparing for the next step in their relationship: parenthood and it is that a couple of weeks ago, Camilo and Evaluna made it known through the video clip of their new musical single, Indigo, that they are waiting their first baby together.

However, there is a curious fact that fans do not quite understand, why Camilo and Evaluna sleep in separate beds.

The couple participated in a question / answer session with their fans, revealing that they sometimes sleep in separate rooms when traveling or on tour.

And it turns out that in many of their destinations, hotels do not have double beds, so they have become used to sleeping separately.

What happened is that this hotel had no beds, therefore we glued two beds together, ”Camilo added.

On the other hand, the protagonist of Club 57 has published some photographs of her baby bump and even revealed how she realized she was pregnant.

I realized why I started to pee many times a day, ha ha ha! Actually, that was my reason for saying ‘hmm, I’m going to take a test’. And so it was, I found out with my mother in the Dominican Republic, the day of the concert we had as a family, “he revealed.

And now that her pregnancy became public, Evaluna and Camilo decided to publish a tender photograph sunbathing together with Indigo.

The interpreter of ‘For the first time’ showed her baby bump while posing in a swimsuit, and her belly looks bigger and bigger.