Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner, one of the most beloved couples and couples in international entertainment, announced through their networks that they are sweetly waiting for their first child, the new member of the Echeverry-Montaner family. The couple of musicians, shared with all their followers, that they were surely waiting for this great news, a video clip in which they revealed that Evaluna was pregnant.

The young spouses have been characterized by sharing through their social networks, their most intimate and special moments as a couple, being a relationship admired and loved by all, since the complicity and love between them is seen in each message of love, and the fruit of it, now is her baby, which will be named: Indigo.

“Now everything smells and tastes better… LET’S BE DADDIES!

We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and flourish! We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. 💙💙💙 The Tribe is growing !! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo ”, reads the post shared on Instagram by the couple.

Hand in hand with the news, a new duo music video arrived between the two, in which they are very happy and in love. Also, you can see a compilation of the reaction that the couple’s family and close friends had.

“Record yourself when you see it for the first time and upload your reactions to reels and tiktok with #IndigoCamiloyEvaluna,” the couple wrote on their respective social networks, after sharing the happiness that they and their family felt for this news.

“Glory to God. Tribe are going to be uncles. The most beautiful news in the world. And joy is never complete until it is shared with the people you love! With you. With THE TRIBE, ”Camilo wrote in the video.

The new song has been composed by Camilo and his collaborator Édgar Barrera, a whole retro-pop celebration, with sounds from the 80s, love and the new journey that the couple is about to undertake.

For their part, Ricardo Montaner, future grandfather, and Evaluna’s brothers, also singers, Mau and Ricky, exploded with happiness at the news.

“My heart explodes,” Ricardo Montaner wrote on his Instagram profile.

For his part, Ricky also shared a snapshot with his nephew.

“🦋 Indigo.”

It should be remembered that the couple has been home for a year, where they have built a home and a musical career together. And the news of her pregnancy comes after Evaluna revealed that she could not get pregnant due to an interpretive project that she had signed with a network, stating that she wants to become a mother.

Below you can see the official video clip, which already has 13,372,312 views, one day after its premiere:

Fans reacted to the news on social media

The good news generated thousands of comments and reactions on social networks, not only from celebrities such as Luis Fonsi, Selena Gómez and Wisin, but, of course, from their thousands of followers. Camilo and Evaluna have been a trend on social networks:

