The famous singer Camilo announced that ‘Indigo’, the name that his first baby will bear, has a quite deep meaning, because to be true it caused intrigue for many of why they chose that unusual name.

Recently Camilo and Evaluna Montaner They explained what inspired them to choose the name of their first baby, who will be called ‘Indigo’, as revealed on social networks a few weeks ago.

In an interview, the interpreter of “Ropa Cara” commented that they were looking for a neutral form, since at the moment they still do not know if it will be a boy or a girl.

After thinking, they recalled a trip to India in which they were both surprised by the meaning of the indigo in the culture of that country.

The word is assigned to people with special gifts, for which they are considered superior in the evolution of the human being.

We love Indigo per se, the mystique and the spirit that surrounds Indigo, not only as a color but the meaning of it. We love. Also, I love how it sounds. The accent on the first syllable sounds great. I love it, “said the future dad excitedly.

As you may recall, when the couple made the name public, the criticism was not long in coming and there were even those who made fun of it because it is considered out of the “ordinary”.

However, Evaluna and Camilo ignored the negative comments, as they will not let anything or anyone ruin their happiness.

Indigo? It’s not going to be called that, is it? “,” Please! Don’t give the child that name. How are you going to give him that name? It’s ridiculous! “Were some of the bad comments.

On the other hand, since the news the fans of Ricardo Montaner’s daughter have not stopped being aware of the couple’s social networks, especially the beautiful singer, since they pretend to realize, at the moment, every detail of its evolution during pregnancy.

