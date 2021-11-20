Camilo sweeps the Latin Grammys 2021 with 4 awards! | Instagram

Yesterday afternoon was a day full of emotions for millions of people and especially artists, who met in the Latin Grammys 2021However, it was the singer Camilo who swept everything, as he was the most nominated of the night and who won the most awards.

That’s right, it came with 10 nominations and at the end of the night Camilo won 4 Latin Grammys, an event that he lived alongside his wife Evaluna Montaner.

It should be noted that it was glimpsed above figures such as Juan Luis Guerra, who has six nominations, C. Tangana with five, and Bad Bunny and Pablo Alborán, with four, since Camilo had 10 nominations for the Latin Grammys.

Undoubtedly in the 22nd edition, Camilo and Evaluna fell in love on the 2021 Latin Grammy carpet, where the composer’s wife showed off her beautiful belly.

It may interest you: Galilea Montijo lets out her charm in a purple dress

Thus, with 27 years of age, Camilo managed to take 4 Latin Grammys in the 22nd edition of the Latin Recording Academy, in addition, it is worth mentioning that the singer-songwriter has more than 24 million followers on the famous social network of Instagram and today it is the favorite of many.

Here are the categories that the Colombian conquered:

Best Pop Vocal Album Best Pop Song Best Urban Fusion / Performance Best Tropical Song

However, Camilo has not been the only one who has come out with a Latin Grammy in his hands, as it was also a night full of surprises for many.

It is worth mentioning that those who currently have the largest number of Latin Grammys are the Puerto Rican group Calle 13 with 27, the Colombian Juanes with 25 and the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz with 24.

However, in the 22nd edition of the Latin Recording Academy, Camilo won 4 Latin Grammys in a single night, so he had a successful night by becoming the artist with the most awards.

On the other hand, among the most unforgettable moments for Camilo were the emotional words of his wife and Ricardo Montaner prior to his musical presentation and the dedication for their baby Indigo.

And like Evaluna, Mon Laferte showed off her pregnancy belly on stage at the Latin Grammy 2021, making her millions of followers fall in love, who undoubtedly expected to see her during these awards and she also looks more beautiful than ever.