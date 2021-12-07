The season is not being easy for the Denver Nuggets, a team built to dream of the title but devastated by injuries. And it is not being it for Facundo Campazzo, who seemed to fall out of the rotation but has returned to have minutes before the plague of losses in the Colorado rotation. And, as always, he’s doing his best to help his team. After playing against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last Saturday, as part of the NBA Saturdays initiative, the Argentine guard (30 years old) attended AS to talk about the troubled present … and an uncertain future: contract ends at the end of this course.

He has just played for the first time with an audience at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball. How is?

It makes you a little nervous, because of all that Madison and the team, the New York Knicks, stand for. I had the opportunity to play there last year, but without an audience, and it was equally imposing. It meant a lot, and now with an audience even more. Playing there super-concentrates and motivates you. Not just me, any basketball player. It is a dream to play on that court.

In his second season in the NBA, he has had ups and downs in terms of minutes and presence in the rotation. How are you doing?

Well, I handle it well. I’m still in the adaptation process. I knew that my role was going to be different from what I had been doing in other teams. Knowing that and with your head ready, you see it coming and you are ready. I try to put my energy into taking advantage of opportunities. We had a lot of injuries over the course of this season and last. That allows me, perhaps, to play more minutes and try to help the team. Knowing how to read the situation and see where I can help the team. It is not easy, many times you are wrong and other times it goes well for you. I always try to put all my energy into it.

Terminate contract when the season ends. Is your head one hundred percent to stay in the NBA or would you consider a return to Europe?

I have 100% head here in the NBA. This League demands the maximum from you both physically and mentally. It’s super difficult to think about the future. There will be time for that. I like to compete and I want to continue competing here. I want to take advantage of my opportunities in the remainder of the season. I try not to let it be in my head that I end my contract this year, or to use it as motivation so that it does not influence the way I play. With peace of mind, in the future it will be known.

Do you have time to follow Real Madrid from the United States?

I try to watch games when the schedule allows me. I know that the derby with Barcelona is coming soon. That game is very motivating for every player, for all the people who like that kind of game. The Euroleague is super competitive, anyone can beat anyone. There are rivals who may not be playing well and then they can beat you as a visitor. As it always was, demanding one hundred percent.

The two are still facing each other on the NBA courts: is it more difficult to defend Luka Doncic or Ricky Rubio?

Actually, both of them. Both are difficult to defend. Ricky is playing at a tremendous level, with a lot of confidence in shooting and reading the game. It is hurting all over the place. That makes it super dangerous. You don’t know where it’s going to go. And about Luka … what is he going to say. For his position he is super tall. He can play you low post, he can have a good time… You have to be careful because both can hurt you.

What would the Facu of now say to the one who came to the NBA a little over a year ago?

I would tell you to enjoy, above all to enjoy the experience. Enjoy being in the NBA world. Try to learn as much as possible. Take advantage of what is the development of the player who, here in the NBA, is the best. How it develops, how it trains. And be prepared, since the opportunities are all the time in the NBA. Always be prepared.