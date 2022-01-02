01/02/2022 at 10:38 CET

.

Facundo Campazzo He started the year in the best possible way by signing his best game so far in the NBA in the victory of the Denver Nuggets over the Houston Rockets (111-124).

The Argentine point guard started for the Nuggets and had 22 points (with 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 on triples), 12 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks in 34 minutes on the court.

Campazzo He also left some of the most outstanding plays of the match such as a precious assist under the legs of Christian wood for the mate of Jamychal green and another equally showy pass up the back for the basket of Aaron Gordon.

“I leave the statistics to you journalists, who know how to do those things better …”, he ironically Campazzo at the press conference after the meeting.

“I try to gain my confidence in the game from defense, infect my teammates, give them energy. I felt very good in that aspect of the game,” he added.

Campazzo He also referred to the numerous casualties faced by the Nuggets, either due to coronavirus or injury, said that his recipe to combat them is “more intensity, more concentration” and “a good basketball.”

“You not only win games with attitude, intensity and fight but also with good basketball and I think we did very well today,” he explained.

Nikola Jokic (24 points and 11 rebounds) also shone for the Nuggets in a game that they dominated by 31 points.

The Nuggets are now fifth in the Western Conference (18-16) after adding their third straight victory.

Jalen green (29 points) was the leading scorer for a Rockets in which the Spanish Usman garuba he played 12 minutes and had 2 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals.