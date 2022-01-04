What happens when the owner of a cryptocurrency dies? This question has worried many in recent times and, despite the fact that there is a certain legal vacuum, there is a more or less reliable answer.

None of us like to think about death. It is one of the consequences of being alive and it reaches everyone. That is precisely why we have to think about what will become of our things when we are not there.

In recent months there has been a concern regarding cryptocurrencies and death What happens when someone dies with Bitcoins?Do your children inherit them like anything else?

The Notaries have responded to this question directly. Yes, it is possible to inherit cryptocurrencies that we have, but his response has not been profound at all.

Although cryptocurrencies can be inherited (they are part of the deceased’s estate), there is a certain legal vacuum. They are money, but it is virtual and there is no control by banks. In fact, that’s one of the advantages investors see.

The problem is that, by not having a financial institution that can monitor them, cryptocurrencies can end up in an electronic wallet and no one can access them.

As it is not a tangible asset, it is difficult to make the transfer if you do not have access in some way. Therefore, It is necessary to try that the heirs have the option to demonstrate that they can obtain that part of the inheritance.

The problem of making a will

Digital currencies, thanks to blockchain technology, are quite secure and it is not easy for someone other than the owner to access them. Therefore, the first thing we should do is tell our successors where the cryptocurrencies are and how to access them.

There may not be enough trust, but is the easiest way to do it. The other way is to make a will in which you put the location and password to obtain them.

You could also leave the passwords to an executor, but of course, either the notary or the person in charge of guarding our inheritance, they would have very personal information and they could get hold of the tokens.

This problem worries many and not everyone makes a will, so it would be necessary to find a way to do the transfer without telling anyone the passwords.

Legal documents can help

Fortunately, some cryptocurrency platforms are starting to support certain documents to let legitimate heirs access tokens that are owned by inheritance.

When a person dies, the heirs can get the death certificate and the certificate of Last Will Acts (also known as last wills), with them in hand, you could go to one of these platforms so that they give us access.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

The will would also have to be presented, but if there was not, the declaration of heirs would have to be presented. This documentation can be obtained from the notary office that manages the succession and will name the heirs in a legal and concise manner. This way we can show that we are the legitimate successors.

Some platforms such as Binance or Coinbase are already accepting this type of procedure. The cryptocurrency market is also accommodating to these types of problems. It is not advisable that the tokens remain forever in an electronic wallet without movement.

There are companies that offer their services for these cases

There are companies that are dedicated to safeguarding the privacy, passwords, social networks and even cryptocurrencies of people, so that their heirs can succeed them in the digital field.

A couple of years ago they were an option that, for a reasonable price, allowed us to access the data but we had the same problems. Someone should have hired these companies before they passed away.

Even if they have, digital platforms are adapting to situations of death and inheritance, so that in a short time this type of company will not pay off.

If I inherit, do I have to pay?

Well yes, due to inheritance tax. This tribute makes us pay for everything that we have received as an inheritance. It is a very controversial rate that has been modified several times and even recently an attempt was made to eliminate it.

In inheritance tax, you have to pay to receive someone’s property as an inheritance, since it is understood that our heritage has improved.

If you are thinking of entering the world of cryptocurrencies, here are some tips so that you do not run out of money.

By inheriting a house we become its owner and obviously we have more than before. Just that change in our fortune is what is paid.

The same thing happens with cryptocurrencies. We have obtained tokens that have improved our economic health. Upon receiving them, the heir will have to say what the value of the cryptocurrencies is and will be taxed for them, according to the rate of each Autonomous Community.

This last issue is somewhat complicated because the value of tokens varies rapidly over time. According to part of the doctrine, the value of the token would be that of the moment of the owner’s death. It could cause troublesome situations, because perhaps something is inherited that is not worth half of what it was worth at the time of death.

Although the subject is still somewhat in its infancy, little by little rules will be established for this type of case. Just as in the inheritance of homes there are bonuses for successors, it is possible that the Autonomous Communities will be putting other incentives for token transfers.

The use (and production) of cryptocurrencies requires large data centers that have high energy consumption at all times. We analyze where these centers are and the damage they can cause to the environment.

Finally, after being inherited, the platform or exchange house you will have to put the inherited cryptocurrencies in the name of the new owner. After this, the cryptocurrency inheritance could be terminated.

It is not a simple matter, but with inheritances it never is. Hopefully you don’t have to do something of this, but if unfortunately it is your turn, now you will be more informed.