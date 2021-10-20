10/20/2021 at 9:10 AM CEST

Temperatures fall throughout the peninsula, abundant rains will soon arrive, nights cool down strongly and autumn knocks on the door. It seems that with this panorama we begin to fear for the return of typical diseases of the station.

Respiratory diseases are the most frequent during the fall. In fact, statistics indicate that in Spain 1 in 10 people usually get the flu this season, and more than 15 million catch colds.

With this change in temperatures, which will become more noticeable as the days go by, the usual respiratory diseases will arrive: colds, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia & mldr; and its usual symptoms of all the years, led by the nasal congestion, respiratory obstruction, mucus, and fever!

Environmental humidity makes us more prone to diseases, since it stimulates the production of mucus and increases the sensitivity of the airways, which at this time become more vulnerable.

But the most feared thing every year is always the flu. And even more so if we have the worrying shadow of the coronavirus upon us.

Can I have the flu and Covid-19 at the same time?

Yes. It is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time.

The downside is that since some flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, doctors may have trouble telling the difference based on symptoms alone, and in some cases diagnostic tests will be necessary to determine if the patient is sick with the flu or COVID-19.

What is the difference in symptoms between the flu and COVID-19?

The truth is that the initial difference in terms of symptoms it is smaller than we would like. And although both diseases are caused by different viruses, the influenza virus in the flu, which mutates every year, and SARS-CoV-2, the truth is that they can be confused.

As is already known, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are malaise, fever, cough, tiredness, muscle pain, chest pain, sore throat, and sometimes chills and loss of taste and smell.

When the disease progresses a little, the shortness of breath or trouble breathing.

And to a lesser extent, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes & mldr;

The flu, which we have much better monitored due to the number of years that we have been living with her, she usually presents generalized discomfort, muscle and joint pain, cough, headache, feeling tired and sometimes fatigue. Added to one normally high fever, above 38 degrees.

Another thing that is important not to confuse and that we include here because they will not take long to arrive, they are colds. That normally present stuffy nose, sneezing, watery eyes and sometimes also a low-grade fever, more than a fever.

And although mass vaccination in more developed countries makes Covid-19 have much less incidence and allows us to return to normality, little by little, the arrival of the flu aims to complicate things a lot.

So it is best to get vaccinated. And if people at risk do it at the same time they are given the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, without waiting any longer, then perfect. You can put both at the same time.