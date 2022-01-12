So far, the platform has tolerated this practice but is once again preventing the account from being shared with family, friends or other people who do not live under the same roof.

Netflix, in March 2021, began to send notices in which the platform warned the conditions in which an account could be shared: “If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue watching the content.” And is that are aware that users share the same account to distribute the cost of the monthly fee.

At the moment they were only notices although they threaten that the punishments could soon begin for those users who share the account. But nevertheless, stay calm, Netflix can’t fine you for sharing your password with whoever you want.

Now one of the main risks is that those people with whom we share the account password, share it in turn with more people. This means that at any given moment, we are trying to access the platform and we cannot because the limit of devices allowed by the plan are already connected.

Although it is an increasingly widespread practice, if we are thinking of sharing our account it is important that we review the terms of use of the platform. In this sense, they are important lpoints 4.2 and 5, which are those that refer to the use of the service and responsibility of the password respectively.

The following is stated here: “The Netflix service and all content viewed through the service are for your personal and non-marketable use and cannot be shared with individuals outside your home. During your Netflix subscription, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive and non-transferable right to access the Netflix service “.

On the other hand, at point 5 It is noted that the account holder is solely responsible for the activity carried out in it. Therefore, if any of the people with whom we share the Netflix account performs any fraudulent activity, we will be responsible.

Although we are going to share the Netflix account with other people, it is important to know that the subscription will have to be made by a single owner. Therefore, that person is the one who will have to make the monthly payment of the installment in full and later, be in charge of collecting the corresponding installment for the rest.

It is vital that the people with whom we are going to share the Netflix account are trusted by the aforementioned.