Roger Schmidt’s PSV has reached the end of 2021 as the leader of the Eredivisie with a point of advantage over Ajax Amsterdam, the main favorite for the title.. Eliminated from the Europa League, the Eindhoven team’s priority is to win the league title.

11 – @PSV are going into the winter break as leaders of the Eredivisie table for the 11th time this century, winning the league title on seven of the 10 previous occasions. Herbstmeister. pic.twitter.com/5SfyX4rl2B – OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 23, 2021

The Dutch, who have a total of 21 titles and have not been imposed since 2018, They have a particularly young squad (25.3 years on average) and decisive players such as Cody Gakpo, Mario Götze or Philipp Max.

Schmidt’s have signed 14 wins, one draw and three losses so far this 2021/22 season in the Eredivisie with a total of 46 goals for and 24 against. They register 43 points, one more than Ajax (42) and four more than Feyenoord (39).

Exit champion, a matter of precedent

PSV have been champions in seven of the last ten times they reached the Christmas break as first in the Eredivisie table. Therefore, this will be the eleventh time in this 21st century that the Eindhoven team has reached the top of the table..

Worst performance they have had in the Europa League: finished third in the groups after AS Monaco and Real Sociedad and will compete in the Conference League. They will be measured in the round prior to the round of 16 at Tel-Aviv, the new continental competition.