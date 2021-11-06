11/06/2021 at 08:52 CET

According to the latest studies, which coincide from different countries and research teams, a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 could allow people who have not been infected to obtain the benefits of hybrid immunity, also known as super immunity.

This is what a team co-led by Andrés Finzi, a virologist at the University of Montreal, Canada, has discovered.

In their research they found that people who received the third dose had levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 similar to those of people with hybrid immunity (infection plus vaccine) also called super immunity.

The gold standard of immunity

The gold standard of immunityIn their study, they found that the new antibodies could neutralize a large number of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

They even consider that they could defeat the virus that caused the 2002-04 SARS epidemic, better known as “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome”. An epidemic whose first outbreak was identified in Canton, China, in 2002, and in a short time infected more than 8,000 people in 29 countries, with 774 deaths. Almost a terrifying 10% mortality.

It is the level of immunity that Andrés Finzi calls “our gold standard & rdquor; and that is what is achieved when a person who has passed the infection is administered a dose of vaccine. Hence the name hybrid immunity.

Therefore, understanding the mechanism behind this hybrid immunity is key to emulating and replicating it in other people.

Other ways to get super immunity

Other ways to get super immunityThe immunologist at the Necker Institute in Paris, Matthieu Mahévas, and his team discovered that some of the memory B cells generated by infected and subsequently vaccinated could recognize the Beta and Delta variants two months after vaccination. And he states:

“When this group grows, we understand that it will generate powerful neutralizing antibodies against the new variants.”

There is also evidence that extending the interval between vaccine doses could mimic aspects of hybrid immunity.

It was the strategy followed by officials in the Canadian province of Quebec when they recommended a 16-week interval between the first and second doses.

New studies

New studiesThe latest studies on super immunity consider that the antibody responses produced by B cells, and it is likely that the responses of T cells, to vaccination and infection behave differently.

Specifically, natural infection elicits responses against viral proteins other than the peak, which is the target of most vaccines.

Brazilian-born immunologist Michael Nussenzweig, coordinator of the Molecular Immunology Laboratory at Rockefeller University in New York, and who is considered by some to be an “antibody hunter & rdquor ;, wonders if there are other factors that are unique to natural infection and that are crucial.

During infection, hundreds of millions of viral particles populate the airways, finding immune cells that regularly visit nearby lymph nodes, where memory B cells mature.

Viral proteins that infected a person stay in their gut for months after recovery, and this persistence may help B cells refine their responses to SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers say it is also important to determine the effects of hybrid immunity in the real world.

A study from Qatar suggests that people who receive the Pfizer – BioNTech mRNA vaccine after infection are less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than people vaccinated but have not had the disease.

Also says Gonzalo Bello Bentancor, virologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. That hybrid immunity could be responsible for the decrease in the number of cases in South America.

Because as many of your countries experienced very high infection rates early in the pandemic, having vaccinated a large proportion of your populations now has given you a greater ability to block transmission.

A notice

A noticeIn any case, those who study hybrid immunity emphasize that regardless of whether there are possible benefits, such as the risks of suffering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection are not small, it is not an alternative.

That is why Andrés Finzi advises:

“We are not inviting anyone to get infected and then get vaccinated to get super immunity, because some of them would fall by the wayside.”

