Last Friday the new Nintendo Switch OLED was released, which mounts a new screen, more delicate than the previous one.

The expected Nintendo Switch OLED it is already in stores. At least symbolically, because it is sold out almost everywhere.

The most outstanding novelty is its spectacular 7-inch OLED screen. It has purer blacks, more vivid colors … but it is also a bit more delicate.

Like all OLED displays, not safe from the dreaded burns, although it must be said that you have to be very rough to burn out modern OLED displays.

The first difference is that an OLED screen is glass, versus the plastic of the previous Switch model. That is why Nintendo has added a thin layer of protection that you do not have to remove, as some users who believe that it is a factory plastic are doing.

But the issue that most worries people are the burned. It is called like this in the shadow of an image that can remain permanently on OLED screens, if that image has been fixed for many hours.

Can the screen of the Nintendo Switch OLED suffer burns? The truth is that yes, as in all existing OLED screens, due to the technology itself.

But it must be said that over the years OLED screens have greatly improved this issue, and burns are rare.

The problem is that a console is not a television channel, where you almost always see moving images. On a console you spend a lot of time in static menus with fixed icons, and even while playing games interface icons are fixed on screen.

If certain elements of the image stay fixed for a few hours, the dreaded OLED screen burns may appear.

What can we do to prevent it?

Nintendo explains in the console manual that it is advisable to leave the Sleep Mode settings as they come by default. These settings turn off the screen if it is not in use for 5 minutes. You can increase it a little more if you want, but do not exceed 15 minutes.

When playing, check if the game has an interface that is always fixed, or hidden. If there are fixed elements don’t play the same game for hours in a row. Better intersperse several different ones.

It is a topic that you should not obsess over: play without fear, because burned ones are going to be rare. But avoid keeping a fixed image (or a simple icon) on the screen for several hours, so as not to get scared.

