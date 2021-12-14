That the Russell Westbrook issue was going to bring headaches for the Lakers was something that even the Lakers knew. And yet, nothing was done to remedy it. Once Westbrook came, many of the deficiencies that a base questioned from the historical point of view, and accused from the hysterical point of view, were brought to light. His always spectacular statistics have never been part of a winning team: Westbrook takes a lot of time on the ball and cannot play without it, he has notorious defensive problems and his statistical desire always determines the style of any team. It happened in the Thunder, in three historic post-Durant years full of triple-doubles but with first-round losses; also in the Rockets, where his association with James Harden did not work. And everything that was historical about his season with the Wizards It evaporated with a new goodbye to the first few changes.

In the Lakers, things are not being different. And that the point guard has improved remarkably since the beginning of the course marked by the typical game that he has always shown. Average 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists and has been one of the most outstanding players of the entity between the injuries of his teammates and the absences of LeBron James. The progress is noticeable in, for example, his shooting selection, and data such as that in the month of December he is shooting with 50% in triples by 37% of Stephen Curry, who is desperately seeking a record that will not be long in coming. The Lakers have many defects, but LeBron has improved in recent games, the defense has settled slightly and he has found some regularity and you see some green shoots in a year that, overall, is still pretty bad for a team that pretends to be a candidate.

However, the Lakers do not seem to be particularly satisfied with what they are seeing and with how the point guard has adapted to LeBron’s game. and an especially impoverished Anthony Davis this season. Jake Fisher, a journalist specializing in Lakers news and one of the reporters who, at the moment, best knows the ins and outs of the franchise, has revealed internal conversations to move Westbrook. And also, of course, the dissatisfaction of the entity with the way it has had of fitting into the scheme of Frank Vogel, who, with a clearly defensive profile, has never asked for or wanted a base of these characteristics.

In a lengthy article in Bleacher ReportFisher has talked about some transfer rumors and especially Russell Westbrook’s. The move is more than unlikely, especially due to the 91 million euros in two seasons that the point guard has to receive., but there are some options that might be viable. At the moment, everything is based on mere conversations that the franchise is considering, but there is more than one option: Ben Simmons has already sounded for the Los Angeles team and, in the Cavs, Kevin Love (who already played in some summer for the Lakers) and Ricky Rubio could, in a combo, match Westbrook’s salary. Yes indeed, Simmons is as unappealing to the Lakers as Westbrook himselfWhile in the Cavs everything is working very well and it does not seem that they are going to play it. At least for now. We’ll see how things play out, but Westbrook is starting to ring for a trade. And yes, it is, difficult, highly unlikely, practically impossible. But…