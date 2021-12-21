This is one of the great doubts of drivers at this time where everyone goes to shopping centers and is witness to real atrocities with respect to road safety and traffic regulations.

Surely you have ever seen someone park in the disabled area without having the relevant accreditation.

Or have you seen how a driver went in the opposite direction for 30 meters just to be able to get out of the parking lot as soon as possible.

Or have you witnessed as a driver he occupied three parking spaces because he wanted no one to park next to him, lest they scratch the door.

Shopping centers, as we told you before, are places where there seems to be no law or road regulations. It’s a man for himself (like the loading and unloading areas).

That is why we want to resolve a historical doubt in this regard: Can the police fine you for parking badly or circulating incorrectly in a shopping center?

Thanks to La Vanguardia we have heard a ruling from the Administrative Litigation Court number 1 of Vigo that has come out in 2021 and that can answer the great question formulated in the previous paragraph.

The point is that in the parking lot of the Gran Vía de Vigo shopping center a lady parked in a handicapped parking spot because she felt like it.

A lady saw her park and called the police. They fined her for improper parking as she was not disabled and she appealed since the shopping center is a private place and, according to her, the police were not competent to sanction a traffic offense within the private compound where she had left her car improperly parked because it does not belong to the public road network.

And that’s where The Court has entered to determine that the offender had parked irregularly on private land used by an undetermined group of users, such as the Gran Vía shopping center parking lot, so the offense did not go unpunished and the driver had to take the penalty.

The General Traffic Regulation determines that the only spaces in which the police cannot fine are: roads, land, garages, garages or other premises of a similar nature, built within private estates, withdrawn from public use and intended for the exclusive use of the owners and their dependents.

So, you know, the next time you go to a mall, it is best to follow the directions and rules of the road. For the sake of your wallet.