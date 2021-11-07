11/07/2021 at 11:13 CET

Real Madrid started its women’s section practically no time ago and thanks to buying a place he has been able to quickly position himself in the Iberdrola League. But this does not guarantee success in a competition where Barcelona is used to walking around and the rest of the teams are content to pick up the crumbs left by the giant Blaugrana.

The real Madrid He has not yet been able to compete face to face with Barcelona, receiving some thrashing along the way, but managed to get into the Champions League last season. Not directly in the group stage, but in the previous knockout stages, where he was paired with Manchester City, one of the coconuts.

The English have some of the most interesting players in the country and several young pearls, as well as knowing what it is like to reach the quarterfinals and semis of the Champions League and be female Premier League champions. Even so, against all odds, Madrid eliminated them, drawing in Madrid at the last minute and winning in Manchester. They sealed their qualification to a group where PSG is the main rival and then two smaller teams, Kharkiv and Breidablik. Madrid have maintained a perfect record against the two of them, winning both games and not conceding goals, but the final test comes this Tuesday when they visit Paris.

The Champions is being the escape route for those of Aznar, who in the league do not go very there and after beating Rayo Vallecano this weekend with a goal from Esther, they have managed to escape the relegation zone a bit. Right now they are eleventh after nine days. The normal and logical thing is that they go up the flight as the competition goes by, but the logical thing is that they are not yet ready to fight for a title that will fall back into the showcases of the current European champions, Barcelona.

Madrid still seems a couple of steps behind the highest European level, but little by little they are getting closer, showing their faces and eliminating superior teams like Manchester City.