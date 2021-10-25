10/25/2021 at 1:07 AM CEST

Nestor Roulet went down in history for a phrase that suits us like a glove. “The human being is the only animal that stumbles twice on the same stone”. In this case, the Lakers managers seem to have learned nothing from those of the 2004 and 2012 sports projects. Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Gary Payton sounded great and were swept away by the Pistons in the final. of the first pilot project. The second of them along with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash and Dwight Howard did not even fight for the championship ring.

Angelenos seemed to have been vaccinated against those fevers, but we have reached 2021 and they seem not to have learned their lesson. Gathering more superstars of the account inside a chicken coop is not good and more if you have in your squad with three of the 75 best players in the history of the NBA -LeBron, Carmelo and Westbrook- adding Anthony Davis and characters as conflictive as Rajon Rondo or Howard, the mix cannot fail to be explosive no matter how clear the roles seem.

Angelenos have gathered a string of outsized talents – many of them in the twilight of their careers – in search of a ring that enhances their legacy. The problem for the Lakers is that the more talent, the less sacrifice and that they have been able to verify in these first two games of the season where they have been devastated by Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns reaching the not inconsiderable mark of eight defeats in eight games in those who are in the course counting the preseason matches.

The scene of Howard and Davis pushing each other on the bench after blaming each other for poor defense, the image of Rondo pretending to shoot a spectator who criticized him and the clear signs of frustration and fuss from LeBron and Westbrook tell us about the beginning of a disjointed project. We’ll see if the great LeBron doesn’t choose to cut his losses like he did with the Cavaliers in 2018 when they traded seven players – including his close friend Dwyane Wade – on the final day of the transfer market. All-Stars like the aforementioned Wade, but also Derrick Rose or Isaiah Thomas flew out of some Cavaliers who raised their course to reach the NBA final.

These Lakers have enough figures to think that they may be fighting to win the ring, but there is a lack of chemistry that is difficult to generate between such highly protagonist profiles. The Angelenos have stumbled on the same stone for the third time and face the failure of one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the sport. No one knows what will happen, but no one will be surprised if LeBron hits the ‘eject’ button in the middle of the season.