11/14/2021 at 8:54 PM CET

Alicia Mendoza Martin

“We have to lose fear of fear& rdquor ;. This is the thesis that defines the book ‘I’m afraid’, by psychologists Alberto Soler and Concepción Roger, published by Penguin Random House under the B DE BLOK label. An illustrated story that we recommend as a reading for this summer and about which Alberto spoke to us in our event ‘Education matters to enhance the talent of our children’.

Fear is an emotion that we tend to be suspicious of since we perceive it in a negative way and we tend to repress it. However, this emotion is completely necessary. Alberto Soler already says it: “Fear plays exactly the same role as other emotions that have better press, such as happiness.& rdquor ;.

For the proper development of children it is necessary that they experience all emotions. We cannot want our children to be always happy, they have to feel sadness, anger, fear and other emotions in different circumstances.

Because, This story seeks to vindicate fear as a necessary emotion to develop the talent of our children. “The fear is there, it helps us and protects us throughout our development,” says Soler. The book tells the story of Lisa, a girl who is afraid of the dark and the unknown, and Churuchuru, a Martian who has no fear and who must learn to manage this emotion.

And it is that without fear we could not face many situations that occur in our day to day. If children are faced with mini tasks and mini challenges from a young age, they will know much better how to manage this fear when they face larger situations.. “Fear makes us sometimes mobilize resources to face certain things that give us a bit of yuyu & rdquor;” says Alberto. So that our children can face fear, the emotional educator Cristina Gutiérrez Lestón explains in the course ‘Fear as an ally’ that we must give them opportunities to deal with things that scare them, rather than take them away from situations that scare them.

We must offer our children the necessary tools to have a satisfactory emotional education, and it is through resources such as the story ‘I am afraid’, how we can both fathers, mothers and children, learn to embrace fear as we embrace the rest of emotions. As Soler sentence: “What we have to do is remove the bad press that fear has and stop being a taboo in the education of our children, and learn to handle it for what it is: one more emotion& rdquor ;.