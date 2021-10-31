One of the most common questions before joining the practice of intermittent fasting is to know what food can be taken, or not, during the fasting period

If you are thinking of joining the intermittent fasting trend, you are surely wondering what you can or cannot eat and drink during the fasting period to be effective.

One of the foods that generates the most controversy is the popular Coca Cola Zero, a type of soft drink without caloric intake that on paper should not break the fast, although dietitians are not so clear and many think that its consumption is a mistake.

The goal of intermittent fasting is, as the name suggests, to go without eating or drinking carbohydrates, fats, or proteins for a certain period of time.

Although it is very popular, it is important to note that it is not a type of diet for everyone, there are certain groups for which intermittent fasting is not recommended, it can even be dangerous.

There are different types of intermittent fasting, the most widespread is the 16/8 diet, in which you have 8 hours in a row to consume food, and in the remaining 16 hours you can take certain foods as long as they do not provide calories.

But there are other more restrictive modalities, such as 6/18 or 4/20, in which the first number indicates the hours of fasting and the second the hours of feeding.

The goal of this fast is for the body to stop producing insulin and to force the body to use the ketones stored in fat for energy instead of glucose, it is what is known as ketogenesis.

There are many studies showing the benefits of intermittent fasting and it is currently one of the most popular weight loss methods.

During the fasting period it is possible to ingest liquids such as water, essential to maintain hydration, coffee, tea, diluted apple cider vinegar, and if necessary certain healthy fats such as coconut oil, although in very small quantities to not breaking ketosis from fasting.

Because diet sodas like Coca Cola Zero have no calories, many people think they can be ingested without breaking the fast.

Technically speaking, soft drinks such as Coca Cola Zero, as they have no calories, do not break the fast, although there are many experts who indicate that if our goal with intermittent fasting is to lose weight, these soft drinks can have a rebound effect.

Its artificial sweeteners increase the need to ingest sugar and the feeling of hunger, causing us to eat less healthy food and in greater quantity during eating periods.

In addition, it is proven that in certain people the sweet taste of Coca Cola Zero, despite not coming from sugar, can help secrete insulin, the hormone that regulates fat storage.

Definitely, Coca Cola Zero does not break intermittent fasting, but if possible it is better to put it aside during the fasting periodas it increases the feeling of hunger and can cause an increase in insulin in certain people.