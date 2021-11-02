Oil-free fryers have come to make our lives easier, but there are some things that must be taken into account to cook food better, in a healthier way and without damaging the device. So let’s see if we can use the aluminum foil in an oil-free air fryer.

We are increasingly concerned about our health. That includes both the sport we do and the rest periods, mental health and, of course, food.

That is why new appliances have been emerging that make healthy cooking easier and within everyone’s reach, even though our time is reduced. That’s where oil-free fryers come into play, since we won’t need large amounts of oil and some, like Xiaomi’s -analysis- can be programmed.

However, when it comes to eating healthy and taking care of ourselves, not only the quantities or what we cook matter, but how we cook it. And, precisely, a question that may come to mind is if it is good to use the aluminum foil to cook in an oil-free fryer.

Aluminum foil or silver foil obviously has many advantages at the time of cooking, since there are foods that we will be able to put in the oven so that they are made in their own juice or with a more regular cooking, but it is clear that there may also be particles of this element that contaminate food.

It’s something that has already been studied, but … what about oil-free fryers? If we can use it in an oven (being careful with some foods that we will see below, why not in a device of these that is nothing more than a convection oven?

Well to start with yes we can use the aluminum foil in the air fryer without oil, but be careful not to obstruct any part of the device through which air can enter or escape, as this could damage the appliance.

If we use it, it must be on the base and sides, but without protruding from the basket or being in contact with any potentially dangerous element. That is, we must put the right amount and with food on top so that it stays still.

Too we must avoid certain foods such as those that are acidic (cabbage, with vinegar, tomato sauces, tomatoes, lemons, etc.) and excessively salty foods that can damage the paper and cause particles to come off that end up in the food.

We must not forget that the risk of aluminum toxicity increases when we use salts, acidic foods and high temperatures, so if we can limit these scenarios only to high temperatures, all the better.

We will be able to use the aluminum foil with vegetables, potatoes or breaded foods frozen, but these same foods can also be placed directly in the basket without the need for aluminum foil.

In fact, I have cooked everything without aluminum foil or with baking paper except for one recipe that needed that paper so as not to stain the fryer in case of an ‘accident’, since the yolk of the egg was in the hollow of the avocado bone. And I didn’t want him to mess up everything if he got away, but it’s a very sporadic case.

So, yes, you can cook with aluminum foil in an oil-free air fryer, but it is best to eliminate risky situations, cook with the food directly on the appliance tray and replace it with greaseproof paper, which is perfectly valid.

If you want to make a recipe that does or does have aluminum foil, you can do so, but taking care that the food inside is not acidic, very salty and placing the items well in the basket so that it does not damage the appliance.