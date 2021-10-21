10/21/2021

SailGP, whose event on Spain just took place just two weeks ago in Cádiz, will count towards the third season, which starts in

May 2022, with a new participating team, Canada. It’s about the second franchise to join next year, along with Switzerland, and confirms the expansion of this league, which will go from eight teams in the current season, to ten, for the next.

For this third season, the SailGP league will have a fleet of 10 teams who will measure their strength in 10 Big Events, a goal that is achieved two years earlier than expected. The SailGP franchise model is currently the claim of investors and entrepreneurs, who see in this competition a possibility, not only to generate business, but also to have a positive impact through values ​​such as sustainability and improvement.

Fred pye, businessman and investor, is the franchise owner of the new Canadian SailGP team, whose mission, in addition to competing, will expand this sport in Canada and promote high performance competition in the country. Canada will join teams from Australia, Denmark, Spain, the United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland in the third season, which spans from 2022 to 2023.

According to Pye: “My goal is to create a catalyst to drive the growth of boating in Canada, that generates a generational impact in our community and is an incentive for our athletes to represent our country internationally & rdquor ;. And adds: “I believe SailGP represents the future of sport – with its commitment to sustainability, clean energy and social impact – and the races are incredibly entertaining and accessible. “

Increase confidence in SailGP’s business model

In just two seasons, SailGP has managed to arouse the interest of investors and sponsors by different teams. With the entry of two new teams for the next academic year, the acquisition by Sir Ben Ainslie, one of the most successful sailors in Olympic history, from the British SailGP team. In terms of brand confidence, at the beginning of this year ROCKWOOL became Team Operator of the Danish team, thus acquiring the name of the Danish test (ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix), which was held in Aarhus (Denmark) this August . Along these lines, the Spanish SailGP team is currently working to replicate the business success of other teams.

The success of SailGP also translates into a significant impact on those cities that host this league’s Grand Prix. Without going further, Cádiz hosted the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalusia – Cádiz during the weekend of October 9 and 10. Only on the opening day, more than 10,000 people followed the races from the ground and more than 1,500 boats covered the fleet from the water.

The CEO of SailGP, Russell Coutts, comments: “EThis is another exciting milestone for our global league. When we debuted in 2018, our intention was to build ten teams and ten events for season five.so I’m excited that we were able to accelerate the expansion and achieve this goal two years earlier than expected. It really validates the model we have established for SailGP and is an important step in our goal of having a truly global league. He adds: “Working with Fred and the Canadian team, it is clear that passion and purpose are an intrinsic part of their team and that it fully fits with the SailGP vision. We are excited to welcome the Canada SailGP Team to our championship league and personally, I can’t wait to see ten teams on the starting line for season three. ”

SailGP and the Canada SailGP Team explore possible locations across the country to host the first SailGP event in Canada in 2022. The team’s crew, including its pilot, will be announced shortly.