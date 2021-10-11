10/11/2021 at 3:39 AM CEST

Canada remains unbeatena in the octagonal of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at draw this Sunday in Kingston 0-0 with Jamaica, which leaves the North American country fourth with 7 points.

Jamaica is bottom with only 2 points in five games, behind Honduras (seventh), El Salvador (sixth) and Costa Rica (fifth). Ahead of Canada are Mexico, the United States and Panama.

The three first classified have a guaranteed place for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The fourth team, currently Canada, will have one more chance to reach the World Cup in a play-off.

The draw against Jamaica is the fourth for Canada that last September 8 achieved its only victory of the octagonal so far at defeat El Salvador 3-0 in Toronto.

Canada had tied until today with Honduras (1-1), the United States (1-1) and Mexico (1-1).

In Kingston, neither the Jamaicans nor the Canadians were able to generate good, or abundant, opportunities to open the scoreboard.

Canada’s best chance came in the 60th minute when Liam Miller, with the entire goal at his disposal and unmarked, put the ball in the only place where Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake was.

When the Canadian team got ready to celebrate the goal, Blake cleared the Canadian’s shot with his hands, sending the ball over the crossbar to Miller’s despair.

Blake’s performance denied Canada a victory that opened up the Americans to positions that guarantee a position in Qatar.

Next Wednesday Canada will face Panama in Toronto.