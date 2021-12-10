

Peter Nowaczek fights at cruiserweights and holds an unbeaten record of four wins (3 KOs).

Photo: Richard Wolowicz / .

The authorities of Quintana Roo, in Mexico, they arrested the Canadian boxer Peter Nowaczek, after receiving an arrest warrant for the crime of attempted double femicide.

According to the first investigations, the athlete approached two women in a bar, located in the tourist area of Carmen beach, to start a conversation.

Even though the women refused, Nowaczek continued the harassment until they decided leave the premises.

😡🔥 “Boxer” embarrassment. Peter Nowaczek is arrested for brutal beating of two women in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Canadian professional cruiserweight boxer (200 lbs), 27-year-old Peter Nowaczek with a 4-0 record, 3 KO’s, has been… https://t.co/blOaeg2ntU pic.twitter.com/TfxmkmPzhM – Fighters Magazine (@FightersMagz) December 9, 2021

This caused the annoyance of the boxer, who decided to hit them until causing severe injuries to the body and face.

The first attacked was Genevieve, whom knocked out with a punch to the jaw. Then he lashed out at Jamie, who he gave a strong punch that broke his nose and a tooth.

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office He did not specify when the events occurred, although the arrest took place last Tuesday night. Nowaczek would be presented to him Control Judge.

near a bar in the municipality of Solidaridad and will be presented before the control judge that requires it. (2/2) – Attorney General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) December 8, 2021

Who is Peter Nowaczek?

This boxer, known as Heart Breaker, was born in Ontario and competes in the divide the cruises weights.

At 27 years of age, remains undefeated with four fights disputed, three of them by way of knockout.

#Boxing #CDMX In 4-round cruiserweight, Luis Enrique “El Coyote” García of the State of Mexico lost to Peter “Heartbreaker” Nowaczek of Canada by unanimous decision 37-39, 38-39 and 37-39. pic.twitter.com/lwMEHn9nyF— Pablo Lozano (@Kaiser_Lozano) September 25, 2021

It came to be regarded as a young promise of Canadian boxing. In addition, he is low-key, in digital media there is limited information about his career.

His last contest was on September 24, when he defeated by unanimous decision Luis García “Coyote” Bocanegra at the Centennial Forum in Mexico City.

It should be noted that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will gain 10 kilos to be measured in the weights cruises to Ilunga Makabu.

You can also read: Terrible Morales tells the reasons that caused the death of his son: “He was a good kid”