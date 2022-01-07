

A beach in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

Photo: Pedro Pardo / . / .

The group of partiers who filmed a “Party” in flight from Montreal, Canada, to Mexico, They do not know when they will return to their country since several airlines have denied them the transfer for being rowdy and irresponsible.

Sunwing Airlines Charter Flight Passengers traveled to Cancun on December 30.

The foreigners were filmed inside the plane in a scandalous party in the clouds. To the participants They are seen without a mask, dancing through the corridors, smoking e-cigarettes and showing off a bottle of Gray Goose vodka.

Ce qui devait arriver arriva. Sunwing aurait décidé d’annuler vol qui devait ramener un centaine de Québécois demain soir à Montréal, au lendemain d’images-chocs published by the Journal of influenceurs faisaient le party. Autre vidéo de la fête 🎥 pic.twitter.com/A7ZnTaThtI – Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

The report by Canadian media such as The Canadian Press indicates that some of the participants are isolated in Cancun because they tested positive for COVID-19.

In the midst of the commotion caused by the release of the images, the very airline that transferred the travelers to Mexican land refused to return them to Canada this Wednesday as scheduled.

Sunwing also initiated an internal investigation about the incident.

Similarly, Air Transat and Air Canada refused to transport the passengers back to their country.

Several government officials, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, thundered at the group of about 100 passengers that included social media influencers and participants in a “reality show.”

Trudeau called video amateurs “idiots” and “barbarians.”

If they have violated air regulations, each traveler must pay a fine of up to $ 5,000.

The voyage organizer James William Awad, who operates 111 Private Club, indicated in a post on Twitter that the controversy started over a simple party.

He added: “I’m going to take a moment to sit down and rethink everything. Especially how can I do things better the next time. ”