Barrera Corpas, after receiving the impact on his leg, in the World Cup against Arcari

Domingo Barrera Corpas He was born on May 9, 1943 in the Tenerife town of Candelaria and was one of the best Canarian boxers in history and one of the most beloved boxers of his time.

He was a great fighter in the amateur field, he made his debut when he was 18 years old and from 1963 to 1966 he was amateur champion of Spain, twice in the lightweight and the last two in the superlight, reaching many international matches with the national team.

He was world military runner-up, losing in the final against Italian Riga. He was also an Olympian at the Tokyo games. He was about to win a medal, if not because the judges hurt him in his fight against the Irishman Jimmy Derek. He came to play a hundred fights as an amateur.

He made his professional debut before his countryman Miguel Calderin, on November 5, 1966. Quick in his career he had an opportunity to contest the world super lightweight title with 40 fights and four defeats, two of them in dispute of the title of Spain against Juan Albornoz «Sombrita» and Tony ortiz.

The first fight for the World Cup was on April 3, 1971 at Luna Park in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina) for the WBA super lightweight title against the local star Nicolino Locche. Barrera lost on points in a split decision and made a great impression on the fans.

Your manager Renzo casadei he knew how to lead him with good negotiations to contest the two world titles.

The second time was six months later, on October 9, 1971 in the Italian city of Genoa.

Bruno Arcari, WBC super lightweight world champion, won by KO in the tenth round, but the reality was different.

When the fight was in the tenth round, an object thrown by a spectator, a hundred lire coin, hit the Spanish boxer’s right leg causing a wound and tremendous pain that made him fall to the ground. The referee, the Englishman Teddy Waltham, oblivious to anything else, began the count down to ten seconds, and at that moment he went to the corner where Bruno Arcari was standing and raised his arm in victory.

The evening began with the presence of Cassius Clay who made a three-round exhibition against the Italian Bambini. Then the hymns were heard and a fight began that was much more disputed than the Italians expected.

The initial rounds were quite messy, with the referee having to intervene on numerous occasions to separate the two contenders, although the excitement was palpable as the minutes passed. Domingo Barrera showed the champion why victory was not going to be easy and he, cautious, avoided at all times entering the short distance that favored the Hispanic fighter.

The fourth round was undoubtedly the best of the Italian by placing a left to the liver bent with a right and a series that the Spanish accused, although in this same round, at the end of it the Italian went to his corner bleeding from the right eyebrow . The following rounds were dominated by the best technique of the Italian fighter, but without the Spanish losing face at any time. The best would be the ninth; began dominating the Spanish to end up being dominated by the Italian with a blow to the chest that the Tenerife man accused. The tenth round was the final one with the object thrown by a spectator. A scandal, but the result was unshakable.

The fight was held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Genoa and was attended by 22,000 spectators.

After this fight, Barrera Corpas would finally get the Spanish superlight title, defeating Enrique Levy in the tenth round. He would lose the crown in the first defense against Fernando Pérez and in the last fight of his career he tried for the Spanish welterweight title, but lost in the first round to Gonzalez Dopico, retiring from boxing.