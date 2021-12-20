The regular round of the season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) is about to come to an end and then our candidates for the award Most valuable Player (Mvp) Of the same.

They have been months of great emotion, hits and others in the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, where a group of players have been of importance for each of their teams, but we only chose our five candidates to be able to fight for the MVP of the present course of the Venezuelan ball, which this year will have the Round Robin back in the Postseason.

1. Ramón Flores – Bravos de Margarita

The outfielder of the Margarita Braves, in this LVBP course has demonstrated his quality as a hitter and being the absolute leader in batting average, he is one of the main candidates to win the MVP in the Venezuelan ball. He is batting .422 with 62 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 44 games.

2. Balbino Fuenmayor – Caribes de Anzoátegui

The player from “La Tribu” has shown this year because he is one of the most feared hitters in the entire LVBP in recent years, having this year a record of RBIs that could lead to being the most valuable in the championship. 51 chartered, 68 hits, 15 doubles, 10 homers, 30 runs and an average of .374 are the numbers for this Caribbean first baseman.

3. Nellie Rodríguez – Navegantes del Magallanes

The Dominican slugger of Magallanes has caused an important impact in the 2021-2022 season, being the leader in home runs of the entire championship with 14, so his name will very likely receive votes when choosing the MVP of the LVBP. Added to those 14 home runs, he has 40 hits, 48 ​​RBIs, 27 runs scored and a .283 average.

4. Wilfredo Tovar – Lions of Caracas

The hairy shortstop has been an important piece for José Alguacil’s lineup, having a total of 66 hits in 46 games, undoubtedly one of the best offensive years for this experienced player. He’s hitting .371 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 178 at-bats.

5. Ildemaro Vargas – Cardinals of Lara

The twilight’s second baseman has been a more than opportune bat for his team and with a storied string of connected hits, he could sneak in among the names for the new LVBP MVP. His average is .326, with 56 hits, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBIs.

It is good to remember that these are, in our opinion, the possible candidates for the MVP of the LVBP 2021-2022 and that the last winner of this award is the experienced Tigres de Aragua, Hernán Pérez.

