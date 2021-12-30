Here are the candidates to manager of year on the ARCO Mexican League of Peaceful (LAMP –LMP).

The awards

The awards for the Most Valuable of the 2021-2022 Season will be voted on by the specialized press, which will be announced before the end of the postseason in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

Manager of the Year award

The Manager of the Year award given by the “Benjamín` Cananea´ Reyes ”award will be the first, an always complex position that had old acquaintances and also spectacular relays at the helm, there are 5 candidates who hope to be recognized for what they have done with their equipment.

Candidates

GERARDO ÁLVAREZ (SULTANES DE MONTERREY)

The pilot of the “Gray Ghosts” collaborated so that the Monterrey franchise achieved its third pass to the Playoffs in the same number of seasons played in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, in his second appearance with the Sultans he managed to be on the ballot again to aspire to be the Manager of the Year.

Monterrey, had a 33-34 record with Álvarez at the helm.

GIL VELÁZQUEZ (ÁGUILAS DE MEXICALI)

The former player of the Águilas de Mexicali, who also played a season with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, lived his second adventure taking the helm of the Águilas de Mexicali, he joined the team as of November 16 in the second series of the second round of the Season and his hand was immediately noticed.

Mexicali won the second round at the hands of Velázquez, adding the 10 points with a record under his gear of 22 victories and only 11 defeats.

MATÍAS CARRILLO (MAYOS DE NAVOJOA)

The “Coyote” Carrillo, an experienced manager in the LaMP, was announced by the Navojoa Mayos before starting the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx and the project resulted in great results.

The Mayos won the first round of the campaign, getting very close to the Playoffs and in the second half they finished third, to add a total of 18.0 points, finishing as the best seeded in that category and in the general standing, where they stood out with their record 40 wins and 28 losses.

ÓSCAR ROBLES (GUASAVE COTTON PLANTS)

The current winner of the “Benjamín` Cananea´ Reyes ”trophy, re-enters the voting ballot, the Algodoneros de Guasave once again reached the postseason and were protagonists by the hand of Óscar Robles.

Guasave’s ninth was the third best in points with 14.0 and the second best team in the regular role, only behind the Mayos de Navojoa with 37 wins and 31 losses.

ROBERTO VIZCARRA (CHARROS DE JALISCO)

A multi-champion manager in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League was also named as a contender for the manager of the year award, “Chapo” led the Charros to third place in the general standing with a 36-31 record playing for .537, reaching a postseason plus.

The Charros maintained regularity throughout the season, registering 19 victories and 15 defeats in their park and 17 won by 16 losses in their away games.

With information, image and video from Media Liga ARCO.

