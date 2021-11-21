11/21/2021 at 7:14 PM CET

After knowing the official dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as coach of Manchester United, the English press got down to work with what would be his possible successor to the position, with names such as Zinedine Zidane, Laurent Blanc or Luis Enrique in the range of options.

At the moment, the former players of the club Solskjaer staff members Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher take over temporarily. Carrick will be the head coach, and Fletcher will be his assistant. “The club is working to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season & rdquor ;, added the team in its letter to the public and its fans.

Meanwhile, United will focus on finding a replacement. From England they point out that the favorite of the board would be the ex-Madridista Zinedine Zidane. However, they are aware that the Frenchman does not seem the most seduced by the position. They also point out that, in case of not finding a permanent option, the club would not rule out hiring an interim until the end of the season, with Laurent Blanc among the candidates.

However, not only the directive seems to have the last word in this decision. Also important figures in the history of the club give their opinion and one of them is the current player of the first team, Cristiano Ronaldo. And it is that according to ‘Sky Sports’, The Portuguese footballer would like Luis Enrique as the new Manchester United manager. However, the idea from Gijon does not sound very familiar.

And he is not the only Spaniard on the list of candidates. According to information from ‘.’, Julen Lopetegui is also taken into account by the board to assume the controls of the ‘red devil’ bench. The Sevilla coach was already tempted by Tottenham before Conte’s arrival, but he gave a resounding ‘no’. Together with him, Erik ten hag is another with possibilities, although his departure from Ajax seems very difficult.