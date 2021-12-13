MEXICO – Attractive international poster will present next Saturday in the soccer state José María “Capi” Correa of ​​San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Miura Boxing Promotions, a promoter firm that enclaves- the businessman Manuel Garrido, with the support of Libertad, solutions of life.

“FIGHT NIGHT” is the name of the card that will lead the duel between the spectacular Laguna fighter Julio “Canelito” Luna and the current national champion, Luis “Lobito” Montelongo, from the capital, 10 rounds for the World Council FECARBOX welterweight title. boxing event, which will be broadcast to all of Latin America through the Combate Space signal, through the Miuraboxing.com page for the rest of the world.

In the semi-star duel, Chiapas knocker Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa will face Jonathan Escobedo, eight rounds at super lightweight.

The young wonder and undefeated prospect of Puerto Rico, Jonathan “GeoDon” Lopez will contest the World Boxing Council Youth featherweight championship, against Adolfo Granados.

Serbian Radivoje “Hot-Rod” Kalajdzic will face Argentine Guillermo Andino, 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

The Italian Camilla Panatta will make her professional debut against Guanajuato Itzel Ojeda, four episodes in lightweight.

Armando “Chica” Ramirez from Celaya will face Jorge “Dandy” Pacheco from Guadalajara, six rounds in super featherweight.

The young promise of San Miguel de Allende Ulices Tovar faces the undefeated Edwin Espinosa, four rounds in an agreed weight of 75,500 kilograms.

Luis “Ironboy” Alvarado will face Omar Granados, four episodes at super bantamweight, and Jorge “Liga” Pérez vs. Valentín Martínez, eight turns at welterweight.

In a special attraction, the undefeated Mexican heavyweight Issac “Drago” Muñoz makes his return to the strings to face Daniel “Oso” Cota in a rematch fight, six rounds in heavyweight.

We open doors at 5:00 pm.

Price of seats:

1st Row VIP Table (4 people): SOLD OUT.

VIP Table 2nd Row (4 people): 3 tables Available: Price $ 2,000 pesos.

3rd Row VIP Table (4 people): 8 tables Available: Price $ 1,500 pesos.

VIP Table 4th Row (4 people): 7 tables Available: Price $ 1,200 pesos.

5th Row VIP Table (4 people): 8 tables Available: Price $ 1,000 pesos.

6th Row VIP Table (4 people): 5 tables Available: Price $ 1,000 pesos.

General tier tickets: $ 150 pesos. (60% sold out).

Reports and ticket reservations:

-Whatsapp and phone: 81 23 43 59 13

-Email: contacto@miuraboxing.com

