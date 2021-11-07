Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez made history this Saturday night by defeating the United States Caleb Plant and become the first Latin American boxer to hold the four most important titles in his category.

At the start of the fight, the Mexican proved his superiority against his rival, although Plant also showed he had enough to be a worthy opponent. With fast and precise movements, Álvarez defeated Caleb by just one point in the opening rounds, and even the American went on to beat Canelo in two segments.

It was in the penultimate round when Saúl managed to deliver a couple of direct blows to the opponent, with which he achieved a technical knockout, taking the victory and the coveted belt. Thus, the native of Guadalajara, managed to have the titles of the World Boxing Confederation (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB), in the super middlemen, becoming the undisputed champion.

The injuries ‘Canelo’ took in the fight with Caleb Plant

The reflexes of the Mexican boxer freed him on more than one occasion from the fists of his opponent. However, Plant did manage to score points and wreak havoc on Álvares’ condition. In fact, at the end of the fight you could see the Mexican’s face with inflamed cheekbones and one of his eyes almost closed.

But, thanks to the quick action of his medical team, the fighter managed to recover quickly and upon receiving his new badge, there were no longer any signs of inflammation.

However, a few hours later, his wife Fernanda Gomez He showed the reality of the injuries of ‘Canelo’ with a couple of photos that he shared on his Instagram account. In the images, the model and her daughter María Fernanda appear, giving the champion a kiss, while he holds his belts and everyone remains seated on a sofa with the Mexican flag in the background.

“It is what it is, daddy. Always proud,” wrote the young woman next to the gallery, which in the second slide showed only him with his little girl. In addition, it was possible to perceive that he had some red marks in the area of ​​the cheekbones, the forehead, the nose and the left eyebrow, where he received the fists of Plant.

In addition, there is a minor injury to the lip and a little bulging in the jaw on the left side as well, but as can be seen, he did not receive any serious impact nor will he have any scars after the fight, although he did manage to take the mark of the champion in his category with victory.

