11/04/2021 at 06:56 CET

Alejandro Moreno (.)

The moment of truth draws near for the champions, the Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the undefeated American Caleb Plant left the dialectical confrontations behind and aggressive gestures facing the gallery and promotion of his fight for the unification of the super middleweight title to agree, which regardless of the final result will be “historic.”

Canelo and Plant shared the stage for the first time this Wednesday since their heated press conference in September where the two fighters exchanged shoves and gazes in Los Angeles.

The winner of Saturday’s long-awaited showdown will make history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion during the era of the four belts.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and for making this fight possible. We have come a long way as professionals to make this happen. Now we are just a few days away from making history, “reiterated Álvarez. “It’s so different when you’re in the ring, so I don’t really take anything from our altercation at the first press conference.”

Álvarez reiterated that knows what he has to do to impose his boxing against Plant And he has no doubt that the experience will open the way to success.

“I always train 100% and do my best to adapt to my opponent’s style. I like the idea that Caleb (Plant) comes in believing that he will win this fight. It’s going to make it more exciting for the fans, “Alvarez said.” The goal is to be an all-time great fighter. I’m not going to stop until I’ve done everything I can to reach that goal.

Álvarez, 31, with a 40 million dollar stock market (34.5 million euros), insisted that no other result passes through his mind than victory, the rest of the aspects are out of his reach and he also has no control.

“The fact that it can make history this weekend together with Formula One driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, it is very motivating for me. My goal is to make this an incredible weekend for Mexico, “emphasized Álvarez.” My emotions are under control, even though I am fully motivated to become the undisputed champion and to make history. That is what I want. But I can stay calm, because this is what I always do. “

Álvarez also recalled that “Only five male boxers in boxing history have managed to become undisputed champions. I want to be the sixth. That’s the only thing I have in mind and make history. “

For its part, Plant said the good thing is that there is little left to define who will be the best of the two and that everything had already been said and therefore only needed to take it forward and respond to the ring with the best boxing.

“There is not much time left or much to say. Before this fight, Canelo said Mexicans don’t fuck. It’s good to know, because where I’m from, we’re not screwed either, and as of Saturday night Caleb Plant’s name will be the undisputed super middleweight champion. “

Then the undefeated American champion said that He did not want to offend Álvarez at the first press conference they offered in Los Angeles.

“I think the media take advantage of it more than we do. We’ve both been in worse fights than that. When the bell rings, it is completely different and we will both be two athletes who will give everything to achieve victory, “emphasized Plant, 29, who will win a guaranteed bag of 10 million dollars (8.6 million euros).

“Until Canelo was in my division I never thought about himNow that he did it, then I had no doubt that he would be my great rival, “said Plant.” I have to do the job by all the necessary means as has always happened both inside and outside the ring. “

Plant reiterated that assume not to be the favorite And that they do not want to give him credit for what he has achieved so far, he had already lived it before.

“What critics and those who are out of my world forget is that I’ll be the one to have the last word with my boxing when I’m in the ringPlant argued. “If I had been guided by the critics, I would not be here with you right now.”

Plant then urged everyone to watch the fight because in the end they would have the opportunity to see in his person the new and undisputed unified super middleweight champion.

For their part, the preparations of both fighters, Eddy Reynoso, Álvarez’s henchman, and Justin Gamber, who works with Plant, assured that his disciples had completed perfect training camps and that in the physical section they arrived in their best condition to face the great historical challenge within the world of boxing.