LAS VEGAS (November 2, 2021) – Star Mexican boxer and unified WBC / WBA / WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant have finalized their respective big arrivals in Las Vegas this Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events of a historic fight that will headline the SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, November 6 as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The week of this unmissable contest has officially started, and both Canelo and Plant are getting closer to having the long-awaited opportunity to make history by establishing themselves as the first undisputed world champion of the 168-pound division since all four belts have been contested.

Tickets for this event are already on sale through AXS.com.

The event that took place this Tuesday at the MGM Grand saw each boxer declare their intention to make history by winning this Saturday night.

“Winning this fight means a lot to me, it’s part of my legacy,” Canelo said. “That is the reason why we are here. (Plant) is a good boxer, very skilled, but he doesn’t represent anything new to me. I’ll make history on Saturday night ”-

Plant, for his part, said that he “has dedicated his life to boxing.”

“I have sacrificed a lot. We are happy to be here, but not merely content to just say present. I came to win those belts and become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion of all time. “

Canelo vs. Plant will see boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez of Mexico, unified WBC / WBA / WBO World Champion and number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world by consensus, face off against undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb "Sweethands. Plant, in a historic fight on Saturday, November 6, live on SHOWTIME PPV® at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME PPV kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT with two-time world super middleweight champion Anthony “El Perro” Dirrell facing a dynamic contender like “Loco” Marcos Hernández in the 10-round co-main event. . Former undefeated world super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas returns to action against Mexico’s Leonardo Báez in a 10-round pay-per-view attraction, while lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero will go head-to-head. in a 10-round duel to kick off the televised action.

