Saúl Álvarez had an excellent year. With four titles achieved, the Mexican boxer managed to impose himself once again as the most outstanding on the planet today and that is why, in this time of balances and celebrations, he analyzed which was the fight he enjoyed the most.

After organizing a luxurious party to receive Christmas in which all his family and some of the members of his inner circle participated, who were invited, and sharing the videos on his Instagram accounts, he returned to talking about boxing.

The Ring magazine chose him as the best boxer of the year and in an exclusive interview he analyzed what he left in 2021. That is why when reviewing, he determined that he stays with the fight that took place on May 8 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys and expressed: “I think the Caleb Plant fight was the biggest fight because there was only one belt left at stake, but the fight I really enjoyed was Billy Joe Saunders’ fight because he had talked a lot of shit and because we had 73,000 people witnessing it.”

In addition, he thanked the recognition and launched: “This award from The Ring is an honor for me. As I always say, I love boxing, I do this because I love boxing and whatever comes I am honored. It’s an advantage for me because I love this sport, I respect it and I always try to do my best. “

How was the fight against Billy Joe Saunders?

Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez (55-12, 37 KO) defeated British Billy Joe Saunders by technical KO (he cut him undefeated) after eight rounds and was won all the super middleweight world titles: He already had that of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), and now he added that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO). Canelo closed his eye and hurt his cheekbone a lot, which is why they stopped the fight. “I think I broke his cheekbone,” he blurted out. Indisputable.

The fight took place at AT&T in Arlington, located in Texas (United States), and could be followed through the DAZN App, available on any Android or iOS device. There were 73,126 spectators in the stadium, a record number in the middle of the pandemic. Álvarez filled the eyes of the entire audience and Saunders’s face with blows, who had started well, but could not withstand the power of the Mexican, who is becoming more and more legendary every day.

“As I said before, the fight was going to unfold after the seventh round and it was not as difficult as I expected. That is when I realized my good preparation and that I continue to improve day by day. I settled very quickly, I knew this was I was going to give it. I think I broke his cheekbone and I knew it wasn’t going to come out. I said ‘it’s not going to come out because I broke his cheekbone, and that’s how it was, “Canelo said with all the belts in his hands. And yelled: “Thank you all. Long live Mexico, you bastards!”

