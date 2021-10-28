The mexican champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was confident and fit to face undefeated American Caleb Plant in a super middleweight title unification bout., to be held on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I am 100% focused on this fight. There’s nothing else i think about now“Alvarez declared this Wednesday during the video conference he gave to journalists.” Once it is over, we will find out who will be the next opponent. “

Alvarez, what will seek the unification of the super middleweight title if he snatches from Plant the crown he owns from the International Boxing Federation (IBF), believes that achieving this objective would be to take another step towards the legacy that he wishes to leave within boxing.

“Being the undisputed champion is huge for my legacy. Not only would it be an honor to be the first Latin American fighter to do so, but there is only a select club of fighters that has achieved it,” Alvarez analyzed. “Eddy and I said at first that the goal was to be indisputable, and now we are a fight apart.“.

As for the other motivations generated by the fight that he is going to star in the same stage where eight years ago he debuted in a pay television event, there is the personal one in the way Plant referred to his family during the press conference that they both performed in Los Angeles last month.

“I am always ready. I can not wait. I feel strong and fast“Alvarez advanced.” After what happened in our presentation, I think the fight has also become something personal. He crossed a line. But I have to stay focused, because this is a very important fight for me. “

“Everybody knows what I’m going to do in the ring. When something is personal to me, it is different. I have something special in mind and I’m going to make it a great night for us.“he added.

The Mexican champion sent a recommendation to the American fighter saying that “I hope he has a good chin because he will need it on fight night.”

In fact, the 31-year-old Alvarez, 56-1-2, 38 knockouts, acknowledged that Plant possesses good boxing skills and will have to put up a great fight and take care of himself to win.

“He has good movement and jab. But it is nothing new to me. I know what I have to do. I need to be patient in the first few rounds and then start doing my job.“, analyzed Álvarez, who can carry a bag of 40 million dollars.

Something that he has achieved thanks to his condition of being one of the fighters that generates the most attraction within the sport.

“Even more difficult than reaching the top is staying there. That is why I try to improve every day. That’s what I’ve been trying to do since my first fight until now“Alvarez stressed.

The Mexican champion also said he was satisfied with the way he faced the forced stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how he has resumed all activity.

“The pandemic forced me to slow down for about a year, so I am grateful to have been active since then. Things are going fast now and I love it. I am grateful to be in this position,” Alvarez said.

For his part, Eddy Reynoso, Álvarez’s coach and manager, summarized that his pupil has trained better than ever, that he respects his adversary, but that he is convinced of achieving one more victory with the usual strategy of being patient and waiting for the rival expended his energies and then impose the greatest power of the Mexican champion.

“Caleb is a skilled fighter who knows how to use his legs. If we come out too aggressive in the early rounds, we will give the fight away. We need to be patient and get to the middle rounds to be able to do what we want to do.“, said Reynoso.” We know the attributes that our rival has, but we will use the style that gives us victory, “he added.