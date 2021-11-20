

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez once again demonstrated his greatness outside the ring.

The greatness of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez It is not only measured by the titles he has achieved in the ring, but also by his noble gestures. An example of this is that the boxer from Guadalajara donated 1 million Mexican pesos ($ 48,000) to support children with cancer.

The Champions of Life Association NR AC, known as Red nose, launched a campaign to provide chemotherapies for children in Mexico. After knocking out Caleb Plant, Álvarez, made an economic contribution for the little ones to comply with their treatment.

“Thank you, Canelo, for again and again that you have opened your heart to the champions fighting cancer. You are the miracle of many children and women. You are a Champion of life! ”The organization wrote on Twitter. The boxer replied to the newsa on your verified account.

Alejandro Barbosa, founder of Red NoseHe said in a Facebook live: “The truth is, I am extremely happy, grateful to everyone. From who put his 15 pesos, 20 pesos to the one who put the million, which was in this case Saúl. The truth is, thank you all very much ”.

Canelo Álvarez and Red Nose

Red Nose started working in 2009, in order to support “voluntarily children with cancer ”, but also young people, “Because when I turned 18 it was already more difficult to get some kind of material or financial support.” His slogan is “Love can do everything.”

In these last three weeks they have been collected 3 million pesos ($ 144,000 dollars), therefore, Álvarez’s donation represents a third of the total sum. According to Barbosa, this money will be used for chemotherapy and radiation therapy for children and women with cancer.

But this is not the first time Canelo is part of an altruistic cause. In October 2020, the mexican sent resources to the African American, Latino and Asian community in United States, for alleviate the economic crisis that caused the coronavirus pandemic.

