The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, best pound-for-pound fighter of the moment, will seek the World Boxing Council (WBC) cruiserweight title in May or June next year, a new challenge from the absolute champion of the super middlemen.

Álvarez defeated American Caleb Plant on November 6 with which he conquered the last belt in his category that he lacked and was confirmed as the best fighter of the moment.

At the WBC Convention in Mexico City, the Board of Governors voted unanimously for ‘el Canelo’ to go up to cruiserweight to try to become world monarch at 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms).

The proposal that Álvarez be promoted to cruises was suggested by the fighter’s coach and manager, Eddy Reynoso., in the open session of mandatory defenses in the Convention, in which it was approved that David Benavidez fight for the interim title of the super middlemen.

‘Canelo’ would go against the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, with 28 wins, 25 before the limit, and a couple of losses.

Canelo Álvarez in action

CAROLINE BREHMAN / .

Without being present, Álvarez was one of the main figures of the Convention this day, when he presented the ticket for the national lottery draw dedicated to the champion that will take place this Tuesday night.

The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, led the session on Tuesday in which the world rankings were debated and the work of the promoters who have tried to maintain boxing activity at all costs in times of pandemic was highlighted.

Several world boxing legends were present on Tuesday’s day, including former world champion Roberto ‘Stone Hand’ Duran, who told . that if he were an 18-year-old, he would be more dedicated to training and perhaps his career would last more than 30 years.

“Before it was harder and there was less money“, said the great boxer, one of the symbols of sport in Latin America in the twentieth century.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. echoed Sulaiman’s praise for promoters and managers and thanked the Council for the boost it gave to his career.

“I will always support boxing and defend fighters. Thank you for keeping our sport alive; I thank the Council. I became a champion 24 years ago“said the American, who starred in one of the most colorful moments when entering a controversy with former Mexican world champion Julio César Chávez.

Mayweather and Chavez showed interest in putting on an exhibition fight, even though Floyd is 15 years younger; ‘The Money’ clarified to the Mexican that he was not his uncle Roger, whom Julio César defeated in July 1985 and Chávez replied that he didn’t care and was going to give him a chinga (beating).

One of the interventions that aroused the most attention was that of the Mexican doctor Eunice Rendón and Marcos Arienti, from Argentina, who talked about the inmates’ boxing and explained that 95 percent of those involved in boxing programs managed to beat addictions and drugs.

“The program has been running successfully for seven years. And many of those who complete it get a successful job when they are released.“, they assured.

Almost a thousand people attend the Convention that will continue this Wednesday.