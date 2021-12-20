Saul The cinnamon Álvarez and his wife, Fernanda Gomez, they threw the house down the window with a luxurious party of The little Mermaid for her little daughter. In the celebration they offered a gigantic candy table, Tatiana’s presentation and they even put attractions like a ferris wheel and decorations awesome.

The little Fernanda, Saul’s daughter Canelo Alvarez, reached the Four years old and together with his friends he had one of the most envied celebrations in the country. It was her own Fernanda Gomez, who revealed the images of the fantastic party they held for their little girl’s fourth birthday.

In the photos you can see the impressive party room, of which they did not reveal their Location, but without a doubt the decor It was the one that impressed thousands with the movie theme The little Mermaid from Disney. At the entrance of the room there was a beautiful poster with the message Mafer, the fair; The Mafer Fair.

On the walls of the living room you could see “the sea” and it is that they were completely upholstered in color blue, as well as various figures alluding to the bottom of the Ocean, corals, seashells, reefs, and so on.

The LUXURIOUS and WARM Christmas of Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez

Since the beginning of his career as an athlete, Saul The cinnamon Alvarez, has placed his career right at the top of the pyramid, as he is one of the best boxers at the international level.

Each of their achievements has given good economic results to the Guadalajara and proof of this is the great amount of luxuries that the boxer lives next to his family, because now they pose for the Magazine cover.

The boxer appears next to his wife Fernanda Gomez and the little one Marifer on the cover of the magazine HELLO, where they spoke exclusively about how they live the holiday season and what awaits them in their race.

Much in his style, the Mexican boxer appeared in a tuxedo in black color with lapels and silk bow, while his wife dazzled everyone with her impressive and sexy red dress.

The influencer and model of 25 years old She revealed her long blonde hair while wearing a satin red dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, which highlighted her statuesque figure.

